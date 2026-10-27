The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent covering IRLAB’s drug candidate IRL1117

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company focused on discovering and developing new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) intends to grant a patent for IRL1117, a drug candidate with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of the core symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The patent is expected to remain in force until the early 2040s.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for IRLAB's patent application 18/858,955 relating to the drug candidate IRL1117. The Notice of Allowance confirms that the patent application has been approved for grant, subject only to the completion of certain administrative formalities.

"Our ambition is to develop IRL1117 into an orally administered therapy that only needs to be taken once daily and does not give rise to the troublesome complications associated with the current standard treatment for Parkinson's disease, levodopa. The positive decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office provides us with strong intellectual property protection in the world's largest pharmaceutical market, representing a significant increase in the commercial value of the project," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB Therapeutics.

IRLAB is currently preparing the preclinical safety and toxicology studies required to initiate the first clinical trial of IRL1117 in humans (Phase I/Ib).

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. Linepemat (IRL757), a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

About IRL1117

Drug candidate IRL1117 is being developed as an effective and easy-to-administer treatment for the core symptoms of Parkinson's disease, with the potential to avoid the fluctuations in therapeutic effect and the complications that often arise with the current standard of care, levodopa. Preclinical studies indicate that IRL1117 provides a long-lasting antiparkinsonian effect while maintaining a low risk of treatment-related complications. As a result, the drug candidate has the potential to deliver sustained symptom control with convenient once-daily oral dosing while overcoming several of the key limitations associated with levodopa, including its short duration of action and fluctuations in clinical response over time.

Attachments

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent covering IRLAB’s drug candidate IRL1117

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

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