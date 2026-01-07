The Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research Award New Grants to Advance Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Treatments

Awards aim to bridge the gap between early discoveries and studies needed for future regulatory review

SHORT HILLS, N.J. and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research have announced $1.5 million in grants to support four preclinical studies focused on developing new treatments for traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). These projects include work on new or repurposed drugs, biologics and gene therapies aimed at protecting nerve cells, promoting regeneration, and improving recovery.

A major challenge in bringing new SCI treatments to people is the lack of funding for the stage between early scientific discoveries and the more advanced studies required before applying to the FDA or other regulators for human clinical trials. Without this support, researchers often move forward without fully understanding how a potential therapy works, leading promising ideas to stall before they can reach patients.

To help close this critical funding gap, the Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research issued an open call for projects studying new or repurposed drugs and biologics, nonclinical work for medical devices, and gene therapy approaches that support neuroprotection, regeneration, and neural plasticity.

"For the first time ever, function-restoring treatments are becoming available to people living with a spinal cord injury, disproving the long-held belief that paralysis is incurable. But, there is a gap in funding, meaning that potential therapeutics don't make it from the lab to human trial. These joint awards aim to help bridge that gap," said Louisa McGinn, Chief Executive of Spinal Research. "There is much more to be done, but it's a privilege to work alongside the Reeve Foundation to ensure the money we invest is optimised for maximum benefit."

The following projects have been selected to receive two-year grants of $250,000 each:

These awards are the first to be selected through an open call by the Reeve Foundation in several years, representing a significant expansion of the Foundation's research portfolio. They reflect a scientific field that has advanced rapidly in recent years, as basic research and new technologies have converged. The Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research are also encouraged by the strong, global response to the call -- from both academic and industry groups -- highlighting a field poised for major breakthroughs.

Reflecting on the funding gap addressed by the awards, and on the deep, unmet needs of the SCI community, Dr. Travis Stiles, CEO of Novoron, said, "We're deeply grateful for this support. While we're encouraged by the motor recovery we see, we also know bowel and bladder function is a top patient priority in SCI and remains under-studied. This funding lets us build on promising preliminary data and rigorously evaluate bladder recovery with NOVO-120 using clinically translatable endpoints, a critical step toward improving the impact and feasibility of future human studies. If successful, this represents real progress toward delivering benefits that matter deeply to patients."

Once considered the 'graveyard of neurobiology,' the spinal cord is now recognized as capable of repair. What was long seen as impossible is increasingly seen as achievable, added Marco Baptista, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the Reeve Foundation. "The biggest challenge isn't the science itself, but securing the support needed to advance promising therapies with the early-stage research that maximizes success. These awards help fill that critical gap, allowing us to accelerate potential cures more efficiently."

Additional awards are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Learn more at www.christopherreeve.org and www.spinal-research.org.

About the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 128,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence.

We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

Spinal Research

Every 2 hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time.

Spinal Research is the UK's leading charity funding and supporting the best research around the world to develop life-changing new treatments and therapies for those paralysed after a spinal cord injury.

Our mission is to cure paralysis.

Today function restoring treatments are in human trials offering real hope that curing paralysis could be the medical breakthrough of the 21 st century.

century. Our research will also advance treatments for other neurological conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Motor Neurone Disease, Strokes and Dementia.

