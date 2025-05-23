THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY (LLS) IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR RESEARCH STUDIES DESIGNED TO HELP INCREASE CANCER CLINICAL TRIAL ACCRUAL AND ACCESS FOR UNDERREPRESENTED GROUPS

Up to $2.5 Million Per Study Available in Funding Through LLS's Equity in Access Research Program

RYE BROOK, N.Y., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Equity in Access Research Program announced the opening of its application process for the 2026 funding cycle. Now through September 11, 2025, researchers are invited to submit Letters of Intent for studies that align with the topic of "Building Evidence for Effective Interventions to Increase Therapeutic Cancer Clinical Trial Accrual: Promoting Access for Patients from Underrepresented Groups." LLS's Equity in Access Research Program will review submissions to allocate up to $2.5 million per funded study, with awards to begin next summer.

"LLS is committed to ensuring that public policies and healthcare practice make it possible for all blood cancer patients and survivors to fully experience the benefits of health and wellbeing that result from quality healthcare, regardless of who they are," said Eric Cooks, Ph.D., Senior Program Director of LLS's Equity in Access Research Program. "This program invests in high-impact health services research to not only understand the barriers that prevent some patients and survivors from accessing the cancer treatment, care, and resources they need and deserve but also to point to actionable solutions that will allow us and others to do something about these issues."

LLS's Equity in Access Research Program Key Dates & Deadlines:

May 22, 2025 : Application period begins

Application period begins June 18, 2025 ( 12:00 p.m. ET ): Webinar for prospective applicants (register here)

Webinar for prospective applicants September 11, 2025 ( 3:00 p.m. ET ): Deadline to submit Letters of Intent

Deadline to submit Letters of Intent October 31, 2025 : LLS notifies applicants whether they are invited to submit a full proposal

LLS notifies applicants whether they are invited to submit a full proposal January 29, 2026 ( 3:00 p.m. ET ): Deadline for invited applicants to submit full proposals and associated documents

Deadline for invited applicants to submit full proposals and associated documents April/ May 2026 : Notification of awards

Notification of awards July 1, 2026 : Grant start date

The Urgent Need for Data

The opportunity to participate in a therapeutic cancer clinical trial is considered high-quality cancer care; unfortunately, access to and participation in these trials is inequitable. Groups underrepresented in clinical trials include those with low income, people aged 70 and older, racially and ethnically minoritized groups, adolescents and young adults aged 15-39, as well as individuals living in rural areas. More evidence is needed to identify which interventions are most effective in reducing barriers to trial participation, particularly among underrepresented groups, and what resources are required to replicate them. It is imperative that these interventions be developed and rigorously evaluated so that they can be disseminated widely and access to therapeutic trials can expand and become more equitable, helping to enhance the speed with which clinical researchers can bring new effective cancer treatments to all patients who need them.

LLS's Equity in Access Research Program

Learn more about LLS's Equity in Access Research Program, including how to apply, study criteria, key dates and deadlines, award amounts, and more, by visiting https://www.lls.org/research/equity-access-research-grants.

Since its launch in 2022, LLS's Equity in Access Research Program has awarded more than $12 million in funding to health services researchers across the US. The work funded through the program is making an impact and gaining recognition – last summer, findings on the impact of holding stable Medicaid coverage on survival among pediatric and adolescent/young adult patients generated by Dr. Xu Ji, a health services researcher at Emory University, and Dr. Sharon Castellino, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist and clinician-scientist also at Emory University, and member of LLS's National Board of Directors, helped the organization advocate for a budget agreement in California to ensure continuous Medicaid coverage for children. The importance of this work was also recently highlighted in an NBC News story on potential cuts to Medicaid and the impact this would have on pediatric cancer patients.

LLS proudly and gratefully acknowledges the leadership support of Royalty Pharma and AstraZeneca for their support of the Equity in Access Research Program and other initiatives focused on reducing healthcare disparities in blood cancer care and treatment.

This year, LLS's Equity in Access Research Program team will be onsite in Chicago at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 31 – June 2. To learn more about the program and the current Request for Proposals, please stop by booth #10005 to speak with an LLS representative.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society



The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader and innovator in creating a world without blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS is focused on accelerating research, providing free support and services, and advocating for policies to ensure access to quality, affordable care. For more than 75 years, LLS has been helping blood cancer patients live longer, better lives.

To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients can contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

