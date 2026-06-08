The American Diabetes Association Announces Winners of the Innovation Challenge

NEW ORLEANS, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, from the main stage at the organization's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced the winners of the 2026 Innovation Challenge competition. Each year, the Innovation Challenge seeks game-changing ideas from emerging companies that have the potential to transform diabetes care.

"There is tremendous excitement around advances in diabetes care right now. We're proud to support continued innovation and investment in possibilities that bring us ever closer to the ADA's vision of a life free of diabetes and all its burdens. Congratulations to this year's winners," said Jane Ruan, the ADA's vice president of strategy.

Five visionary finalists presented their innovations before a panel of expert judges and a live audience. Three outstanding winners were selected for their potential to revolutionize diabetes care: Adaptyx Biosciences, Nymble Health, and Silverstream Medical.

This year's winners and finalists included:

Winner: Adaptyx Biosciences



Adaptyx Biosciences is developing wearable biosensors that deliver continuous biochemical data, extending beyond continuous glucose monitors into hormones, small molecules, electrolytes, and proteins.

Winner: Nymble Health



Nymble Health is an AI-powered chronic disease management platform built by experts, delivering personalized, evidence-based behavioral support between clinic visits through a simple text to reduce friction, drive adherence, and empower patients to truly own their health journey.

Winner: Silverstream Medical



Silverstream Medical is bridging the gap from hospital to home with one solution for limb preservation.

Finalist: Alnu Health



Alnu Health is a care infrastructure platform that extends support between appointments for chronic disease patients

Finalist: Flow Health Science



Flow Health Science solution Klario® is a clinically studied multi‑energy drink that provides fast‑acting support when blood sugar drops and helps people return to their day faster.

In addition to recognition on the national stage, winners are eligible for consideration for potential investment of up to $50,000 from the ADA's Innovation Fund and will receive access to a post-challenge accelerator program designed to support their continued growth.

The application period for next year's Innovation Challenge will open in January 2027.

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions



The American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in New Orleans, LA, from June 5–8. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About the American Diabetes Association



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media contact: press@diabetes.org

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association