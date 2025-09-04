SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

Fireside chat scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025, at 10:30am ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York, NY on September 8 – 10, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 10:30am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS
TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval by the European Commission (EC) in Europe, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom, Swissmedic in Switzerland, and Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6


New York Events
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
