SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center first in U.S. to use FDA-approved novel wireless system to treat cardiac arrhythmias

July 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Electrophysiologists at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently became the first in the nation to implant an FDA-approved novel leadless system that provides cardiac resynchronization therapy to patients with heart failure. Cardiac resynchronization therapy improves the timing of the heart's contractions, helping to restore the normal rhythm of the heartbeat. The first procedure was recently performed by Robert Canby, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at TCAI.

"This technology marks a significant advancement in how we care for patients with heart rhythm disorders—particularly those who previously had few viable cardiac resynchronization therapy treatment options," said Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI. "At the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, our commitment is to bring the most advanced, evidence-based therapies to patients worldwide, and as a result of Dr. Canby's leadership, we successfully delivered on that promise."

The system is the first-ever to stimulate the heart muscle electrically via a small, leadless device—about the size of a grain of rice—that is implanted inside tissue of the left ventricle, the heart's primary pumping chamber. The device converts ultrasound energy into electrical pulses, restoring the heart's normal rhythm and pumping efficiency.

Traditional cardiac resynchronization therapies involve leads—thin and soft insulated wires about the size of a spaghetti noodle. This left ventricular endocardial pacing device provides a direct approach, which enables more flexible placement and expands access to those who were previously considered untreatable.

TCAI is a state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center that includes six labs equipped with advanced technology where a group of esteemed cardiac electrophysiologists—led by Dr. Natale, a world-renowned expert in the field—perform a high volume of the most complex electrophysiology procedures.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-cardiac-arrhythmia-institute-at-st-davids-medical-center-first-in-us-to-use-fda-approved-novel-wireless-system-to-treat-cardiac-arrhythmias-302508957.html

SOURCE Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center

FDA Medical device Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage showing a hand giving a thumbs down surrounded by red arrows pointing down, concept of negative feedback and bad review
Complete response letters
Lack of US Data Stymie Roche’s Earlier-Stage Lymphoma Push for Columvi
July 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A silhouetted roller coaster, taken on high speed black and white film for dramatic effect.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Sarepta Craters as FDA Considers Requesting Halt to Elevidys Shipments
July 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Layoffs
Sarepta Up 18% After Business Overhaul as Analysts Cautiously Optimistic
July 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Exclusive magazine sketch collage image of happy businesswoman businessman stand question mark strategy ceo magnifier search job.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Otsuka, Lundbeck’s PTSD Bid for Rexulti Hits Speedbump as FDA Questions Efficacy
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac