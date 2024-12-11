SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tevogen Bio to Attend the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, today announced that Founder and CEO Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, will be attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss innovations and advancements in the sector.

For inquiries about Tevogen Bio’s JP Morgan events, please contact Communications at communications@tevogen.com

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
Communications@Tevogen.com

Events Healthcare New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bethesda, Maryland 09/12/2020: View of the main historical building (Building 1) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) inside Bethesda campus. U.S. Public Health Service seal is seen on top of it
Government
Trump Picks Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya as NIH Lead
November 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac