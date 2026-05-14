Tevard Biosciences Presents Preclinical Data Showing Complete Dystrophin Restoration and Robust Titin Rescue with Suppressor tRNA Therapy at ASGCT 2026

Tevard's next-generation suppressor tRNAs achieve ~100% restoration of full-length dystrophin in DMD models and deliver durable full-length titin rescue in TTN-related cardiomyopathy.

Tevard's compact tRNA architecture enables flexible AAV packaging, precise dose control, and broad applicability for pathogenic nonsense mutations across diverse unmet medical needs.

The presented programs highlight the versatility of the suppressor tRNA platform and its ability to restore native protein expression in a cell-specific, durable manner.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Tevard Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, will share new preclinical data at the 2026 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, held from May 11-15 in Boston. Tevard will present data demonstrating that its next-generation suppressor tRNAs (sup-tRNAs) restore full-length dystrophin protein and achieve wild-type levels of functional rescue in multiple mouse models of nonsense mutation-mediated Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company will also present data showing that its novel sup-tRNAs provide durable rescue of full-length titin protein in a mouse model as well as functional rescue in human cardiomyocyte models of dilated cardiomyopathy caused by TTN truncations (DCM-TTNtv).To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About Tevard BiosciencesTevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The company's suppressor tRNA platform is designed to restore endogenous, full-length protein expression for diseases caused by premature termination codons. Tevard is advancing programs in muscular dystrophies, heart disease, and neurological disorders. For more information, visitMichelle LinnLinnden CommunicationsSource:To view the source version of this press release, please visit