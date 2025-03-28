SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Teva Releases Q1 2025 Aide Memoire

March 28, 2025 | 
2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that its Q1 2025 Aide Memoire is available on the “Investors” page on its website.

Q1 2025 Aide Memoire

Teva has prepared this document to assist in the financial modeling of its quarterly results. The document is based on Teva’s prior results, management’s previous commentary about Teva’s business outlook and data from select independent sources. Going forward, it is Teva’s intention to provide this information towards the end of each quarter.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and " Forward-looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries
TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

Teva Investor Relations Inquires
TevaIR@Tevapharm.com

