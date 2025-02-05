Terumo Neuro Showcases Fully Integrated, Comprehensive Stroke Portfolio at International Stroke Conference Delivering Groundbreaking Innovation from Access to Revascularization

Terumo Neuro Also Features Much-Anticipated SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter Showcased at ISC Symposium led by Dr. Ameer E. Hassan on Thursday, February 6th

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Neuro, a global neurovascular company and wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced that the company is showcasing its comprehensive and streamlined portfolio of stroke solutions at the International Stroke Conference (ISC), February 4-7, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, booth number 522.

The company is also hosting a symposium at ISC, featuring Terumo Neuro’s much anticipated SOFIA 88 technology: Terumo Neuro’s ISC Sponsored Symposium on Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 10:00-10:30 am PST in the Exhibit Hall, Learning Studio 1 Area: “Evolution of Stroke Treatment and Building a CSC with New 088 Technology,” with Dr. Ameer E. Hassan, DO, FAHA, FSVIN, Head of Neuroscience Department, Valley Baptist Neuroscience Institute and Professor of Neurology and Radiology, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Leveraging the company’s in-house R&D and manufacturing expertise and precision, Terumo Neuro’s fully integrated and streamlined portfolio of stroke solutions showcased at ISC include:

SOFIA™ Catheters: Take control with renowned trackability and proven clinical performance

ERIC™ Retrieval Device: Reshaping ischemic stroke treatment by delivering thrombus control, procedure efficiency and versatility when every second counts

BOBBY™ Balloon Guide Catheter: BOBBY adds reliable flow arrest to procedures with optimized compatibility, streamlined prep, and next-generation balloon technology

WEDGE™ Microcatheter: Create a smooth path in extreme tortuosity for aspiration catheters with a navigation aid that minimizes the ledge effect

HEADWAY™ Microcatheters: Engineered for excellent trackability, featuring a low-profile outer diameter, providing versatility, reliability, and fast access

TRAXCESS™ Guidewire: Track through challenging anatomies with tip softness and flexibility

“Our stroke family of products are guided by our continued commitment to meaningful advancement in stroke innovation offering physicians and patients vital versatility when every second counts,” said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO, Terumo Neuro. “We are excited to showcase these solutions at ISC in Los Angeles, including the much-anticipated SOFIA 88 catheter, featured in our symposium with Dr. Ameer E. Hassan on February 6, 2025. The compilation of this meaningful technology is the result and honor of working side-by-side with leading physicians around the world to identify the evolving needs in patient care and then transforming those insights into innovative technologies that help to save patient lives.”

About Terumo Neuro (Formerly MicroVention, Inc.)

We are in business to create and deliver Game-changing Impact™—innovations that redefine what is possible in neuroendovascular treatment to meaningfully advance both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on Terumo Neuro, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to “Contributing to Society through Healthcare” for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

