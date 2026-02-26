SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, March 2, 2026 at 3:50 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Location: Miami, FL

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program TERN-701 is a highly selective, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for CML. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
media@ternspharma.com


Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner