Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 11:05 a.m ET

Location: New York City

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Monday, June 9, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Miami

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

