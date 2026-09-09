Tenpoint Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Medical Meetings

LONDON & WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.
- Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY), September 14. Management will host 1x1 meetings.
- Citizens Private Ophthalmology Summit (Virtual), September 17. Henric Bjarke, CEO, will present in a fireside discussion at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 17, and management will host 1x1 meetings.
Additionally, Tenpoint Therapeutics will participate in two upcoming medical meetings.
- Academy 2026 Anaheim presented by the American Academy of Optometry (Anaheim, CA), September 30 – October 3. Academy 2026 Anaheim offers an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in optometry with more than 150 industry-leading exhibitors, innovative papers and posters, and networking opportunities. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Booth 965.
- The American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2026 (New Orleans, FL), October 9 – 12. This conference brings leaders in the profession together with physicians from across the world for a premier educational experience. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Booth 1955.
To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the Morgan Stanley and Citizens conference representatives or contact the Company’s investor relations team at tenpoint@gilmartinir.com.
About Tenpoint Therapeutics
Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.1,2 By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.
To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.
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1 American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf.
2 National Eye Institute. Presbyopia. National Eye Institute. December 4, 2024. https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eyeconditions-and-diseases/presbyopia. Accessed January 7, 2026.
Contacts
Media:
Brandi Robinson
media@tenpointtx.com
Eye Care Trade Media:
Michele Gray
michele@mgraycommunications.com
Investors:
Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
tenpoint@gilmartinir.com