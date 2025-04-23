SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. to Participate at Citi Biotech Private Access Day

April 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ophthalmology--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. (“Tenpoint”), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the virtual Citi Biotech Private Access Day on April 24.



About Tenpoint Therapeutics
Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, clinical-stage biotech company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. BRIMOCHOL PF has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) and has submitted its NDA to the US FDA. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG. To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media and Investors
Andrew Korda or Donna LaVoie
LaVoieHealthScience
tenpoint@lavoiehealthscience.com
617-865-0043

Ophthalmic Trade Media Relations
Michele Gray
Gray Communications, LLC
michele@mgraycommunications.com
917-449-9250

Europe Washington State Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky