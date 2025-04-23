Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. to Participate at Citi Biotech Private Access Day

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ophthalmology--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. (“Tenpoint”), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the virtual Citi Biotech Private Access Day on April 24.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, clinical-stage biotech company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. BRIMOCHOL PF has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) and has submitted its NDA to the US FDA. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG. To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

