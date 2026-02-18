Tenon(R) Medical Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Strategic Patent Expansion

Expanded Global Portfolio Enhances Competitive Position and Supports Long-Term Growth Strategy

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients suffering from sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced a strategic expansion of its U.S. intellectual property portfolio following receipt of Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for multiple patent applications expected to issue in 2026. These newly allowed claims will further strengthen the Company's growing patent portfolio and build upon the (10) ten patents issued in 2025, including (5) five issued by the USPTO and (5) five issued internationally.

These patents strengthen protection around key systems and methods underlying the Company's Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System and further reinforce Tenon's commitment to innovation in sacro-pelvic fusion. In addition, the Company anticipates the issuance of additional patent applications in 2026, which would further expand and enhance its growing intellectual property portfolio.

The Company continues to diversify its intellectual property through the recent strategic asset acquisition of SIVantage®'s SImmetry® and SImmetry®+ lateral SI joint fusion systems. Supported by (16) sixteen issued U.S. patents, the SImmetry and SImmetry+ sacroiliac joint fusion systems bring a well-established clinical foundation and a differentiated fusion approach that complements and expands Tenon's existing Catamaran platform.

Backed by a robust innovation pipeline designed to drive continued procedure adoption and revenue growth, the Company expects to further expand and strengthen the intellectual property protection surrounding its Catamaran and SImmetry+ SI Joint implant systems. The portfolio currently includes (29) twenty-nine issued U.S. patents and (9) nine issued international patents, along with (31) thirty-one pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

"Our intellectual property strategy is foundational to Tenon's long-term growth," said Richard Ginn, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Tenon Medical. "Building and protecting a strong global patent portfolio ensures that the innovation we are pioneering - and delivering to physicians and their patients - remains differentiated and defensible in a competitive market. Efforts such as these further solidify our patent position, safeguard our technology platform, strengthen our competitive standing within the industry, and underscore our commitment to advancing less invasive sacroiliac joint solutions. Protecting our innovation today enables us to invest confidently in the next generation of technologies that will bring value to our shareholders, but more importantly continue to redefine care for patients suffering from sacro-pelvic disorders as well."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022, Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which include: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) Augmenting spinal fusion. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

