Press Releases

Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date and Time: December 2, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date and Time: December 4, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET

The live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com


North Carolina Events
Tenax Therapeutics
