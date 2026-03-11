Tempus Announces Study Highlighting the Role of Advanced Genomic Profiling Features in Identifying Clinically Actionable Findings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced the publication of a new study in JCO Precision Oncology highlighting how advanced features of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) expand treatment options for cancer patients in community oncology settings. The study, conducted in collaboration with The Oncology Institute (TOI), reveals that features such as tumor-normal matched sequencing, RNA sequencing, and liquid biopsy reflex identify actionable findings that are missed by more limited standard in-network testing.

While organizations like ASCO® and the NCCN® strongly advocate for CGP to guide precision therapies, current guidelines often lack specificity regarding the exact composition or essential features required within these panels. This research demonstrates that CGP value extends far beyond simple panel size, highlighting the utility of advanced testing features to more fully capture clinically relevant findings.

In the study, 12% (approximately 1 in 8) of patients across the pilot and expanded cohorts had potentially actionable findings associated with an approved therapy identified solely through advanced Tempus features—such as tumor-normal matching, RNA sequencing, and liquid biopsy reflex testing—that would otherwise have been missed by less comprehensive tests.

“This study demonstrates a clear clinical mandate: to truly provide precision medicine, we must utilize the most comprehensive tools available,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Tempus and a coauthor of the study. “Advanced testing capabilities expand access to targeted treatments and clinical trial opportunities, while providing clinicians with a more comprehensive view of clinically relevant findings. This underscores the critical role Tempus plays in helping clinicians ensure that no stone is left unturned for their patients.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

