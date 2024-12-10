Tempus Announces Four Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced four abstracts were accepted for presentation at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, which convenes from December 10-13, in San Antonio, Texas.





“Presenting our latest research at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium underscores Tempus’ commitment to advancing precision medicine for breast cancer patients,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “By leveraging the power of real-world data and AI-driven insights, Tempus is dedicated to empowering clinicians with tools that can improve patient outcomes and accelerate the pace of research in breast cancer.”

Highlights of this year’s Tempus presentations include:

Poster Spotlight Presentation (#PS19-02): Economic Impact of Concurrent Tissue and Circulating Tumor DNA Molecular Profiling In Advanced Breast Cancer Patients Session Date & Time: Thursday, December 12, 2024; 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Hemisfair Ballroom 1-2 Overview: Compared to tissue testing alone, concurrent solid tissue and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing identified an additional 20% of patients with actionable findings, reducing the need for repeat biopsies and associated adverse events. In a simulated cohort, concurrent testing detected 92 more patients with actionable variants compared to tissue testing alone and prevented 24 additional biopsies at an incremental cost of $2,715 per patient—less than the cost of an extra liquid biopsy. The approach demonstrates an approach for enhancing patient care by improving diagnostic yield and decreasing the number of unnecessary procedures at an incremental cost that is less than the cost of a liquid biopsy.



Poster Presentation (#P1-03-25): Characterization of the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and somatic landscape of metaplastic breast cancer (MpBC) Session Date & Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024; 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. CT Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Halls 2 & 3 Overview: A retrospective analysis from the Tempus database revealed that patients with Metaplastic breast cancer (MpBC), a rare, aggressive subtype with a dismal prognosis, had a distinct molecular phenotype compared to non-MpBC. In patients with MpBC, there was a higher prevalence of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and a distinct somatic alteration profile. Somatic alterations in TERT, CDKN2A/B, MTAP and genes involved in the PI3k pathway were more common in MpBC, compared to non-MpBC patients, providing insights into potential therapeutic targets. The study also found a unique tumor immune microenvironment in MpBC, primarily characterized by a higher PD-L1 expression. These analyses provide further rationale to develop new biomarker-selected treatment strategies in a subtype that is challenging to treat and under-represented in trials.



Poster Presentation (#P2-09-21): Low-level Aurora kinase A (AURKA) amplification as a novel personalized biomarker of CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance in patients with hormone-receptor positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer Session Date & Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024; 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Halls 2 & 3 Overview: In a study of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC), low-level AURKA copy number gains were found to be common and associated with resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6i). The Tempus database was used to analyze genomic records from tumors sequenced with the Tempus xT DNA seq and xR RNA seq assays, revealing that 15% of patients had AURKA amplifications, which are not typically reported by standard sequencing platforms. Findings showed that patients with AURKA amplifications had significantly shorter progression-free survival (9.9 months) on CDK4/6i compared to those without (17 months), suggesting that AURKA amplification is a potential marker of CDK4/6i resistance. This research underscores the importance of identifying low-level AURKA gains, as they could inform more personalized use of emerging AURKA-targeted therapies like alisertib and further studies are needed.



Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

