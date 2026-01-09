Tempus Announces Eight Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2026 ASCO® Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced that eight abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 ASCO® Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The meeting is being held on January 8–10 in San Francisco, California.

“The research Tempus is presenting at ASCO GI reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing progress in gastrointestinal cancers and demonstrates the power of utilizing our multimodal database to uncover novel insights in oncology,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “Across a variety of GI cancers, these studies show how our de-identified clinical and molecular data can be used to better characterize tumors, identify new biomarkers, and in some cases, find patient populations that may benefit from targeted therapies. We are proud to collaborate with all of the investigators who are helping to advance precision medicine.”

Tempus will highlight its latest scientific and clinical research findings via the following poster presentations:

Genomic Profiling of Epithelial Neoplasms of the Appendix: Insights Across Histological Subtypes and Histological Grades Date/Time: Thursday, January 8, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 847 Summary: Tempus Lens was utilized to analyze de-identified clinical genomic, and transcriptomic information for patients diagnosed with different subtypes of appendiceal epithelial neoplasms (AENs). AENs showed unique DNA alterations by histological subtype, with mutations occurring most frequently in KRAS, TP53, SMAD4, and GNAS. Grade 2 mucinous adenocarcinoma closely resembled Grade 1, not Grade 3, in survival and genomics, supporting a three-tier grading system over a high-grade (G2/G3) grouping in this subtype. Furthermore, patients with KRAS/GNAS co-mutations had better survival and a favorable immune profile in the AEN population overall, supporting further immunotherapy research in this disease.



Impact of Claudin-1 (CLDN1) Expression on Molecular Correlates and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Date/Time: Friday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 602 Summary: Dysregulation of CLDN1 is associated with invasiveness and migration of cells in many cancers. We examined the molecular and clinical correlates of CLDN1 expression in a real-world cohort of patients (pts) with advanced BTCs across subtypes. We analyzed a cohort of patients with BTC who received xT and xR testing. High CLDN1 expression was associated with immune cell infiltration in this cohort of advanced BTC with improved survival in pts treated with 1L chemo+IO. Furthermore, relevant molecular alterations in BTC differed with high vs low CLDN1 expression. Larger studies are warranted to evaluate the predictive and prognostic role of CLDN1 in BTC to identify novel therapeutic strategies.



Molecular and Immune Landscape of Early-Onset Versus Average-Onset Well-Differentiated Enteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Date/Time: Friday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 643 Summary: In the current study, the authors sought to characterize the molecular and immune landscape of early (EO)- versus average-onset (AO) pancreatic (pNETs) and small intestinal NETs (siNETs) by leveraging Tempus Lens. EO pNETs exhibited a significantly lower prevalence of KRAS, TP53, SMAD4 and RB1 alterations and a higher prevalence of LRP1B alterations compared to AO pNETs. EO siNETs showed a significantly higher prevalence of PAX5 and HDAC2 alterations. EO-pNETs were significantly enriched in certain gene sets (VEGF, hedgehog signaling, myogenesis, apical junction) and depleted in others (MYC, E2F, DNA repair, G2M checkpoint), and showed enriched infiltration of M2 macrophages. The findings, from the largest analysis of its kind to date, highlight key molecular and immune differences between age sub-groups in enteropancreatic NETs, suggesting that age at diagnosis may be an important determinant of tumor biology.



Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Outcomes in Patients with DDR Deficiencies Outside of BRCA1/2 and PALB2 Date/Time: Friday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 759 Summary: Tempus Lens was used to analyze de-identified clinical, genomic and transcriptomic data for patients diagnosed with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinomas with mutations in the DNA damage repair (DDR) pathway other than BRCA1/2 and PALB2. We compared the outcomes of patients treated with platinum- versus non-platinum chemotherapy regimens in the first line (1L). Patients treated with platinum regimens showed a trend toward improved survival starting around 5 months of treatment (median rwOS 11.7 vs 9.8 months, p=0.471), but this was not statistically significant.



Multiomic Analysis and Oncologic Outcomes in Pancreatic Cancer by PIN1 Expression Date/Time: Friday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 784 Summary: PIN1 is a novel investigational target and is associated with desmoplastic stroma, an immunosuppressive tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and worse outcomes in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). We characterized PIN1 expression and its impact on the TIME and survival in PDAC patients sequenced with xT and/or xR. Our results demonstrated that PIN1 RNA expression was higher in NLP disease sites and is associated with pro- and anti-tumor immune subsets and a favorable OS, which is contrary to previously published literature.



Molecular Characterization of Resected Non-Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (PC) Based on KRAS Status Date/Time: Friday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 776 Summary: This study assessed whether next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based tumor profiling can guide tailoring of CT strategies in resectable pancreatic cancer (PC). Tempus Lens was used to identify PC patients sequenced with xT or xF assays. KRAS mutations did not predict survival benefit from mFOLFIRINOX or gem-nab in resected PC, however we identified distinct profiles of potentially targetable co-alterations in KRAS mutated vs. KRAS WT patients. These findings may suggest the integration of genomic profiling in clinical trials to develop new biomarker-driven targeted strategies in the early stage disease.



Transcriptomic Signatures of RAD51 and GATA6 Predict Improved Real-World Overall Survival with Platinum Therapy in BRCA/PALB2 Wild-Type Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Date/Time: Friday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.–6 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 679 Summary: In this study the authors postulated that BRCA/PALB2 wildtype mPC may exhibit platinum sensitivity driven by altered HRR gene expression. Tempus Lens was used to identify and analyze mPC pts with wildtype somatic BRCA1/2 and PALB2 who had Tempus xT DNA and xR RNA testing. In BRCA/PALB2wt mPC, transcriptomic profiling identified low RAD51 and high GATA6 expression as predictors for improved rwOS when treated with 1L platinum therapy. Integrating these biomarkers may improve development of DNA-damaging therapies beyond canonically defined HRD.



Coupling Tumor Genomics, Whole Transcriptome Sequencing, and Patient Outcomes to Define the Tumor Microenvironment in Receptor Tyrosine Amplified Gastrointestinal Cancers: Analysis from 24,598 Cases Abstract Number: 427 Summary: Amplifications of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) such as ERBB2, EGFR, MET, and FGFR2 have been previously linked to an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME). To further map TME features to tumor genomics across gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma, and cholangiocarcinoma, researchers utilized Tempus Lens to analyze patients with RTK-amplified and RTK non-amplified GI cancers, leveraging xT and xR testing. RTK amplifications were present in approximately 10% of all samples, consistent with known tumor-specific prevalences. These RTK-amplified tumors were also found to be enriched for MYC and CCNE1 genomic alterations and were associated with altered expression of immunosuppressive regulatory genes, including IDO1, TIM-3, and LAG3.



Learn more about Tempus at ASCO® GI 2026 here.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the quality of Tempus’ research and publications; the contributions of Tempus’ research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of Tempus’ products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2025, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com