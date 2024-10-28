Tempus Announces Collaboration With JW Pharmaceutical to Apply Real-World Data and Biological Modeling to Enhance Early Research and Development

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with JW Pharmaceutical, one of the most established pharmaceutical companies in Korea, to leverage both real-world data (RWD) and biological modeling to support efficient hypothesis generation and rapid validation in early therapeutic research in oncology. JW Pharma is an early adopter of integrating RWD into drug research and development programs, and it is now tapping into Tempus’ rich multimodal dataset and extensive repository of organoid models to accelerate its efforts in multiple indications.





With this collaboration, JW Pharmaceutical researchers are leveraging Tempus’ biological modeling platform and an extensive panel of pan-indication and richly characterized, patient-derived organoid models to screen early pipeline assets, identify biomarkers of response, and guide asset prioritization decisions. Each organoid model reflects the biology of a distinct patient tumor, and is linked to Tempus’ expansive, real-world, multimodal dataset through the company’s next-generation sequencing assay, xT. This enables projection of organoid screening findings onto real-world patient populations, which has the potential to unlock even richer multimodal insights.

“We are excited to work with a forward-looking collaborator like JW Pharmaceutical, a pioneer in Korea that is embracing the power of RWD and AI to advance the next generation of cancer therapeutics,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. “We are taking it one step further by curating a panel of organoids across specific cancer indications that closely reflect real-world patients to evaluate select preclinical candidates, and we are excited to understand the full potential of this innovative approach to early research.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Tempus, a leader in AI and precision medicine, capable of conducting end-to-end translational research from preclinical to clinical stages. As the first in Korea to initiate this partnership, JW anticipates promising outcomes,” said Chan-Hee Park, Chief Technology Officer of JW Pharmaceutical. “This collaboration marks a turning point in data-driven drug development using RWD in Korea, aligning with global trends and expected to positively impact the domestic drug development landscape.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

