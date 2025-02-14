Tempus Announces Collaboration with IFLI Aimed at Supporting Development of Targeted Therapies for Follicular Lymphoma

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced a new collaboration with the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI), a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). The collaboration aims to develop and make available a real-world multimodal, deidentified FL data library in Lens - Tempus’ data analytics platform - through which researchers may derive AI-driven insights to accelerate the development of FL treatments in an effort to improve patient outcomes.





IFLI is committed to supporting advances in understanding the biology of FL patients who are at high risk of cancer progression and enhancing therapeutic development to address critical unmet needs in the management of this disease. The collaboration will initially focus on prospectively generating multimodal FL data, particularly for POD24 patients who experience disease progression within 24 months of treatment, through a Tempus-sponsored study.

The availability of a follicular lymphoma data library has the potential to improve researchers’ understanding of the disease’s biology. Providing researchers with access to robust multimodal data supports their work in uncovering critical insights into the heterogeneity of FL, which may lead to the development of more targeted precision medicines. A comprehensive understanding of the disease is crucial for tailoring treatments to individual patient profiles, enhancing outcomes, and advancing the fight against this complex disease.

“This collaboration exemplifies the power of combining IFLI’s specialized focus on FL with Tempus’ cutting-edge AI-enabled solutions,” said Kate Sasser, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus. “We are excited to work with IFLI and explore a new way of working with foundations to advance research. By leveraging our combined expertise and reach, we aim to create a centralized and dynamic data library that enables researchers to better understand FL.”

“IFLI is thrilled to announce our collaboration with Tempus, chosen for their exceptional leadership in the field. Together, we aim to create a robust, de-identified FL database, accelerating research and drug development to ultimately find a cure for the FL patient community,” said David McCullagh, Managing Director at IFLI. “ We believe Tempus is uniquely positioned to develop this comprehensive FL database, making it accessible to professionals in the field to combat this disease effectively.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation

The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology to lead to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys its budget across grants, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research and for more information on IFLI, visit www.i-fli.org.

