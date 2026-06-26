TempraMed Signs Non-Binding LOI with National Distributor in Saudi Arabia

Strategic Saudi partnership with Rawafed Health International Company targets one of the region’s largest diabetes and injectable-therapy markets, supported by leading healthcare infrastructure, pharmacy access in the region

General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), Health Determinants Statistics Publication 2024: obesity and overweight prevalence in Saudi Arabia. https://www.stats.gov.sa/ Grand View Research, Saudi Arabia GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size & Outlook: market revenue and growth projections. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market/saudi-arabia Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Guidance for the Storage and Transport of Time- and Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceutical Products. https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/regulations/69392 Alqurshi A., et al., Household storage of pharmaceutical products in Saudi Arabia, peer-reviewed article, 2020. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7679471/

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("") dated June 16, 2026 with Rawafed Health International Company (""), a leading healthcare distribution company with broad reach across pharmacy networks and healthcare infrastructure in the region. The LOI provides a pathway to entering into an exclusive distribution of TempraMed products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the "").The LOI sets out the principal terms under which the parties intend to negotiate and enter into the Proposed Distribution Agreement, which provides for a 5-year distribution arrangement within Saudi Arabia, with exclusivity requiring minimum purchase orders from Rawafed of approximately US$3.1 million over the 5-year period. The LOI contemplates the Proposed Distribution Agreement to include performance review mechanisms, along with Rawafed providing regulatory and market-development support; however, there is no guarantee the Company and Rawafed will enter into the Proposed Distribution Agreement on the terms contemplated by the LOI or at all.The Proposed Distribution Agreement initially includes VIVI Cap™, with additional TempraMed products potentially added by mutual agreement, including future product formats and smart solutions. Under the LOI, exclusivity would become effective following successful regulatory approval by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority ("") and placement of the first commercial order of at least US$170,000. Rawafed plans to commence the process for obtaining regulatory approval for VIVI Cap ™ upon execution of the Proposed Distribution Agreement. Given prior approval of VIVI Cap™ by the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Company expects to receive SFDA approval in due course.Rafawed's marketing plan positions VIVI Cap Smart™ and related TempraMed products as solutions for medication protection, insulin safety, adherence support, and digital-health integration in Saudi Arabia's diabetes and injectable-medication market.Saudi Arabia represents a highly strategic market for TempraMed due to the combination of high chronic-disease prevalence, strong projected demand for injectable diabetes and weight-management therapies, extreme climate conditions, and increasing regulatory attention to temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical storage and transport.Independent market and public-health sources support this opportunity. The International Diabetes Federation reports that Saudi Arabia had approximately 5.34 million adults with diabetes in 2024, representing 23.1% adult prevalence, and projects the number of adults with diabetes in Saudi Arabia could reach approximately 9.5 million by 2050. This represents a substantial and growing patient base using insulin and other diabetes therapies that may require temperature protection during daily life, travel, transport, and home storage.In parallel, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics reported in its 2024 Health Determinants Statistics that 23.1% of individuals aged 15 and above are obese and 45.1% are overweight. These indicators support a growing addressable market for GLP-1 and other injectable therapies used in diabetes and weight management.Independent market research also indicates strong growth in Saudi Arabia's GLP-1 receptor agonist market, with Grand View Research estimating market revenue of USD 348.3 million in 2025 and projected growth to USD 1.248 billion by 2033. As use of GLP-1 therapies, biologics, peptides, insulin, and specialty injectables expands, TempraMed believes the need for simple, passive, patient-level protection of temperature-sensitive medications will become increasingly important.The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has published guidance for the storage and transport of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, reflecting the recognized importance of temperature integrity within the healthcare supply chain. TempraMed's opportunity is complementary to formal supply-chain controls: its products are designed to help protect medication after dispensing, during the patient-controlled phase where medications may be exposed to heat in cars, handbags, outdoor environments, travel, home delivery, and daily use.Rawafed Health International Company is a Saudi healthcare supplier and distributor with approximately 25 years of experience in the Kingdom's healthcare sector. The company provides medical equipment, medical supplies, and healthcare solutions to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and healthcare professionals. Rawafed's capabilities include regulatory support, market entry, commercial launch planning, pharmacy expansion, e-commerce, digital marketing, and healthcare partnerships.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerVice President, Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Media:Brenda ZeitlinVice President, MarketingE:THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to enter into a definitive distribution agreement with Rawafed; the anticipated scope and effectiveness of the contemplated distribution arrangement in Saudi Arabia; the expected demand for TempraMed products in Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and complete market access activities; minimum purchase commitments under any definitive agreement; the ability of Rawafed to support launch, commercialization, and pharmacy penetration; and the Company's ability to expand its product distribution internationally.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including that the LOI will result in a definitive agreement on acceptable terms, that Rawafed will have the capacity and resources to effectively commercialize the Company's products in Saudi Arabia, that applicable regulatory and import requirements will not materially impede distribution, and that market conditions will support demand for the Company's products.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks associated with entering new geographic markets, regulatory approval and import requirements, the ability to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement, competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication protection, the Company's ability to secure financing, general economic and market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.To view the source version of this press release, please visit