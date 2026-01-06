TempraMed Receives First Commercial Order from Israel Distributor and Completes Initial Shipment Enabling Entry into National Pharmacy Network

Initial shipment delivered to distributor warehouse supports expansion into B2B pharmacy distribution alongside direct-to-consumer activities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managedis pleased to announce its first commercial order in Israel and the successful delivery of an initial shipment to the warehouse of Guri A.A.O. (""), a leading Israeli medical distribution company.Guri is among the top five distributors in Israel's retail sector and brings more than 50 years of industry leadership. The company exclusively distributes a wide range of internationally recognized brands-including GSK/Haleon oral care products and Cargill's Truvia natural sweeteners-and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with 2,500 of Israel's largest supermarkets, pharmacy chains, HMOs, and independent pharmacies.This milestone marks the commencement of TempraMed's commercial activities within the Israeli retail brick and mortar pharmacy channel, representing a significant expansion of the Company's go-to-market strategy. In addition to its established direct-to-consumer (B2C) activities, the collaboration with Guri adds a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) layer, enabling broader access to TempraMed's temperature-protection solutions through pharmacy networks in Israel.The collaboration in Israel builds on TempraMed's growing portfolio of commercial partnerships across Europe, Asia, and other international markets, reinforcing the Company's global expansion strategy and diversified channel approach.Israel represents a highly advanced healthcare market with strong adoption of injectable therapies, including insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, biologics, and emergency medications. As the use of temperature-sensitive medications continues to grow, ensuring protection from heat and cold exposure throughout daily life is increasingly critical to maintaining medication effectiveness and patient safety and wellness.The initial shipment delivered to Guri's warehouse establishes operational readiness for retail pharmacy distribution and lays the foundation for expanded availability across pharmacies and healthcare channels nationwide. By leveraging Guri's established infrastructure and relationships within the Israeli healthcare ecosystem, TempraMed aims to increase market penetration and strengthen its presence nationally." said. "TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit