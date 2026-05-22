TempraMed Featured on Dr. Phil Show in National US Broadcast Highlighting the Risk of Temperature Exposure for Insulin and Other Medications

Broadcast across the United States brings attention to the under-addressed risk of medication degradation caused by heat exposure and the real-world need for better medication protection and tracking

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that TempraMed is featured on the Dr. Phil Show in a national broadcast episode focused on the real and often overlooked risk of temperature exposure for insulin and other injectable medications.The segment, titled "Dose of Reality: The Truth About Temperature. The Risk Is Real.", brings national attention to a problem that affects millions of people who rely on temperature sensitive medications as part of their daily lives. Many medications, including insulin, GLP 1 medications, biologics, and epinephrine, can be affected by exposure to heat, direct sunlight, or fluctuating temperatures during travel, commuting, work, outdoor activity, and everyday life outside the home.The episode will also be released onFollowing the premiere broadcasts, the program is expected to air repeatedly over the coming weeks and months, creating multiple opportunities for additional audience engagement and exposureThrough Dr. Phil's national platform and focus on real life issues affecting individuals and families, the segment brings broader public attention to the everyday risks of temperature exposure and the challenges of medication tracking for people who rely on insulin and other injectable medications.saidThe Dr. Phil Show feature reflects TempraMed's broad strategy to build awareness around temperature sensitive medication protection and tracking through patient education, physician engagement, pharmacy channels, direct to consumer outreach, and strategic partnerships. As more patients use injectable therapies in real world settings and assume responsibility of their own care, TempraMed believes that practical, portable medication protection and tracking will become an increasingly important part of daily treatment confidence.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit