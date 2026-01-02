TempraMed Deepens Asian Market Penetration with Expanded Distribution Partnership and Meaningful Commercial Order in South Korea

Expansion builds on newly granted South Korean patent, rising local demand and following the launch of digitally connected “VIVI Cap Smart” device

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce today a new commercial order and an extension of its distribution partnership in South Korea.The expanded collaboration with Mavericks Co. Ltd, a South Korea–based healthcare distribution company (), marks another step forward in TempraMed's growth across Asia and follows the recent granting of a South Korean patent protecting its proprietary thermal-insulation technology. Mavens brings established relationships across the South Korean healthcare ecosystem, supporting continued market expansion and access to patients and care providers nationwide.South Korea represents one of the region's fastest-growing markets for injectable therapies, supported by a robust pharmaceutical industry. The country's pharmaceutical market is one of the largest in Asia, with revenues expected to grow significantly over the next decade.Within this broader market, diabetes medications — including insulin and newer non-insulin injectables — show strong demand. The South Korean diabetes drugs sector alone is valued at nearly US$1 Bn and is projected to continue growing as the prevalence of diabetes rises with aging and lifestyle shiftsAs patients increasingly rely on temperature-sensitive therapies such as insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, biologics, and emergency injectables, protecting these medications from heat, cold, and environmental extremes becomes critical. Heat and cold exposure can degrade potency and jeopardize treatment effectiveness, highlighting the importance of reliable passive thermal protection in everyday life.The extended distribution agreement strengthens TempraMed's footprint within South Korea's healthcare and retail ecosystems, enabling broader reach to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and patient communities. By deepening its partnership with its South Korean distributor, TempraMed aims to accelerate market penetration in the region and support people living with chronic conditions in their daily lives.This expanded relationship builds on TempraMed's recent distribution agreements across Turkey, Israel, and Europe, reinforcing the Company's accelerating global expansion strategy.," saidsaidTempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit