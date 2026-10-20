TempraMed Announces LIFE Offering up to C$8 Million to Accelerate Global Expansion and Fulfilment of Forecasted Demand

Strategic financing to scale the growth of the Company, increase global distribution and fulfill strong pipeline of new distribution agreements and B2B contracts

Recent Highlights:

Record sales: July 2026 sales were about US$522K 1 , the best month in the company's history, and August was about US$403K, its second-best. Run rate revenue of ~US$5.5M

July 2026 sales were about US$522K , the best month in the company's history, and August was about US$403K, its second-best. Run rate revenue of ~US$5.5M Sales for the first eight months of 2026 were about US$2.07M, already above the US$1.8M booked for all of 2025.

Growing patent portfolio: 4 new global patents granted in 2026, for a total of

4 new global patents granted in 2026, for a total of Global distribution: 15 new and renewed distribution commercial relationships signed in 2026, including direct B2B agreements with Humana, McKesson, Maccabi, and Meuhedet

15 new and renewed distribution commercial relationships signed in 2026, including direct B2B agreements with Humana, McKesson, Maccabi, and Meuhedet Signed agreements with disclosed dollar minimums with Saudi Arabi, Kuwait, and a strong pipeline of future agreements.

Saudi Arabia: Five-year deal for a private-label VIVI Cap, sold through Nahdi, Saudi Arabia's largest pharmacy chain (1,100+ stores) with firm order for 10,000 units late 2026.

Five-year deal for a private-label VIVI Cap, sold through Nahdi, Saudi Arabia's largest pharmacy chain (1,100+ stores) with Retail Distribution Network: includes Walgreens, Amazon and Target.

includes Walgreens, Amazon and Target. Forecasted Demand: 20,000-25,000 units through all channels in next 90 days with growing pipeline of demand into 20272.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" (the "LIFE Offering") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

The Company intends to complete the LIFE Offering through the issuance of up to 16,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for up to aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 18 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds from the LIFE Offering are expected to be used towards accelerating global growth and fulfillment of increased demand, product development, including completion of the refrigerated version of VIVI Med and the multi-medication VIVI Box and continued development of the VIVI Cap Smart application, marketing activities and towards general working capital.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units sold pursuant to the LIFE Offering will be offered to purchasers resident in all provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and in certain offshore jurisdictions pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. Subject to the rules and policies of the CSE, the securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The offering document related to the LIFE Offering can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tempramed.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. It is expected that closing of the LIFE Offering will take place on or about November 13, 2026, or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company (the "Closing Date"). The LIFE Offering may close in one or more tranches. Closing of the LIFE Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of al necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company may compensate certain eligible finders in connection with the LIFE Offering and may pay a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such finders and may issue finder's shares equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold to such purchasers.

The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "plans", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "run rate", "demand", "will", "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the closing of the LIFE Offering and the receipt of CSE approval; the potential payment of finder's fees; the intended use of proceeds; the Company's annualized run-rate revenue; anticipated customer demand, including expected unit demand over the next 90 days and the Company's pipeline of demand into 2027; the Company's ability to fulfil existing and anticipated orders, including the 10,000-unit order under its Saudi Arabian agreement; the expected performance of, and revenue and minimum purchase commitments under, the Company's distribution and B2B agreements; the Company's pipeline of prospective distribution agreements and B2B contracts and its ability to conclude them; the Company's plans to accelerate global expansion and grow its distribution network; and the development and timing of completion of the refrigerated VIVI Med, the VIVI Box and the VIVI Cap Smart application.

This news release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, namely the Company's annualized run-rate revenue of approximately US$5.5 million. The run rate is calculated by annualizing the Company's average monthly sales for July and August 2026 and assumes monthly sales continue at that level; it is not a forecast of annual revenue. Management approved this financial outlook as of the date of this news release. It is provided to give readers information about management's current expectations regarding the Company's sales trajectory, and readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Sales figures in this news release are preliminary, unaudited and based on management's internal records, and are subject to change upon completion of the Company's financial statements and related review procedures.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation: that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE; that the conditions to closing the LIFE Offering will be satisfied; that the proceeds of the LIFE Offering will be used as currently anticipated; that customer demand for the Company's products will continue at or above current levels and that indicated demand will convert into firm orders; that the Company's distribution and B2B partners will perform their obligations under their agreements, including any minimum purchase commitments, and will not terminate those agreements; that the Company will be able to source, manufacture and deliver sufficient inventory on a timely basis and at anticipated cost; that prospective distribution agreements and B2B contracts in the Company's pipeline will be concluded on anticipated terms and timing; that product development will be completed on schedule and within budget and that any required regulatory registrations or clearances will be obtained; that there will be no material adverse change in economic, regulatory, political or market conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates or sells, including the Middle East; that foreign exchange rates will remain stable; and that the Company will retain its key personnel and obtain the financing required to fund its growth.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that the LIFE Offering may not close as anticipated or at all, or may raise less than the maximum amount; that the Company may not receive the required regulatory approvals; that unforeseen events may cause the Company to reallocate the proceeds of the LIFE Offering; that monthly sales results are not necessarily indicative of future results, that record sales months may not recur and that the Company's run-rate revenue may not be achieved; that anticipated demand and the Company's pipeline may not materialize, may be smaller than expected or may be delayed; that distribution and B2B partners may fail to perform, may not meet minimum purchase commitments or may terminate or not renew their agreements, and that the Company depends on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of its sales; that the Company may be unable to scale its manufacturing, supply chain and working capital quickly enough to fulfil orders, resulting in lost or delayed sales; that product development may be delayed, may cost more than anticipated or may not succeed, and that new products may require regulatory clearance before sale; risks associated with international expansion, including regulatory compliance in foreign jurisdictions, geopolitical instability and foreign exchange exposure; competition; changes in healthcare regulation or reimbursement; reliance on key personnel; and the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

1 Sales figures in this news release are preliminary, unaudited and based on management's internal records, and are subject to change upon completion of the Company's financial statements and related review procedures.

2 Management estimates demand of 20,000–25,000 units over the next 90 days, based on purchase orders received and forecasts provided by distribution partners, with a growing pipeline of demand into 2027.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319885