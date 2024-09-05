SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tempest to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 5, 2024 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that Sam Whiting, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of R&D at Tempest, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.

The company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

—————————————————
i If approved by the FDA

