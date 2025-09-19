Telo Genomics Highlights New MRD Methodology at The 2025 International Myeloma Society Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -(theor), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, today announced that the company has presented a poster abstract on minimal residual disease ("MRD") during the 22nd International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada.The abstract, titled "", was presented at the meeting by Dr. Yulia Shifrin, Laboratory Director of Telo Genomics. The abstract will be published as a special supplement to theJournal and made available on the Company website.The poster presentation describes a new workflow for MRD evaluation that combines the enumeration and immunophenotyping of individual Multiple Myeloma (MM) Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), with the TeloView3D telomere profiling platform. The evaluation of CTCs from peripheral blood, rather than bone marrow, offers a less invasive biomarker for MM that allows for continuous monitoring of patients. Unlike conventional approaches, this approach yields functional and biologically actionable data on disease cells, providing insights on risk of disease progression beyond simple enumeration.The International Myeloma Society (IMS) is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of multiple myeloma. Its 22nd Annual Meeting is taking place from September 17-20, 2025. IMS meetings are widely considered as a defining annual forum in the myeloma field.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitMRD is defined as the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment, stratifying MRD cells as in remission or active provides important actionable information for clinicians. Also, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in April 2024 to accept MRD as a clinical endpoint for accelerated approval of new multiple myeloma therapies, paving the way for faster drug approvals. Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is emerging as an important tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032 (Globe Newswire - August 14, 2023).Multiple Myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receive treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.