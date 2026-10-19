Telix and Ekalia to Collaborate on Astatine-211 Production in the U.S.

Collaboration establishes a framework for a dedicated U.S. source of astatine-211 ( 211 At), a scarce, next-generation alpha-emitting isotope with significant potential in targeted alpha therapy (TAT).

At), a scarce, next-generation alpha-emitting isotope with significant potential in targeted alpha therapy (TAT). Secures long-term, priority isotope access for Telix's alpha therapy pipeline, including its TLX102-Tx candidate for glioblastoma and leptomeningeal disease, while also supporting third-party academic and industry programs.

First IBA alpha-beam cyclotron to be installed and operated at Telix's RLS Radiopharmacies site near Philadelphia, PA.

Leverages Telix's vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing and distribution platform, with a framework providing for the parties to evaluate additional installations at RLS sites as demand for 211At develops.





MELBOURNE, Australia and LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium and PARIS and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) and Ekalia, a joint venture between IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT) and Framatome, today announced a collaboration to advance scalable United States (U.S.) production of astatine-211 (211At), an alpha-emitting radioisotope being investigated for targeted alpha therapy.

The collaboration brings together IBA's specialized alpha-beam cyclotron technology, Framatome's nuclear and isotope production expertise, and Telix's U.S. radiopharmacy and “last-mile” infrastructure, clinical portfolio and radiopharmaceutical development capabilities. The alliance expands into the U.S. the strategic partnership formed by IBA and Framatome in Europe to advance industrial-scale ²¹¹At production. The first installation at RLS Trevose is intended to establish a reproducible production model, with the potential for further rollout across the RLS network as demand develops.

Astatine-211 is recognized as a promising alpha-emitting radioisotope for the development of innovative cancer treatments1. However, its broader adoption remains constrained by the availability of sufficient production capacity2. The collaboration is intended to improve robust, reliable, and timely access to 211At for research and clinical development through a network of production sites in close proximity to clinical centers, helping to further establish theranostics as a cornerstone of precision oncology.

For Telix, the collaboration is expected to support the development of several early-stage therapeutic candidates, including TLX102-Tx (211At astato-L-phenylalanine), a TAT being evaluated for glioblastoma and leptomeningeal disease, as well as future 211At programs. The collaboration is also intended to provide production capacity for third-party academic and industry programs, helping to expand the U.S. 211At development ecosystem.

Bruno Scutnaire, CEO of Ekalia (company in formation) said: “IBA’s specialized alpha-beam cyclotron technology is designed to enable reliable astatine-211 production at the point of need. Building on our work with Framatome in Europe, Telix’s U.S. infrastructure enables us to move faster towards establishing our first U.S. production unit, while laying the foundations for Ekalia’s broader development in the country.”

Chad Watkins, General Manager, Isotope Strategy at Telix, continued: "Owning the path from isotope to patient is central to our development and commercialization strategy. This collaboration gives Telix a dedicated, long-term source of astatine-211 to advance our alpha therapy pipeline, and demonstrates the strategic value of the RLS platform as a host for next-generation isotope production in the U.S. We are delighted to partner with IBA and Framatome, two global leaders in this field, to help advance reliable, scalable astatine-211 production."

About EKALIA

Ekalia (company in formation) is the joint venture between IBA (Ion Beam Applications, EURONEXT) and Framatome, dedicated to deploying an international network of industrial-scale Astatine-211 production sites close to customers, making this promising radioisotope available for future targeted cancer therapies. Jointly owned by the two partners, the new company combines IBA's cutting edge cyclotron and isotope production technologies with Framatome's nuclear industrial expertise. Together, the two companies intend to establish a network of production sites across Europe and North America.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) is a commercial-stage global radiopharmaceutical company advancing targeted theranostics to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the patient journey. Theranostics pairs a precision diagnostic with a targeted therapy to both diagnose and treat disease.

Telix's commercial franchise is anchored by its precision diagnostics portfolio: Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), commercially available in 22 countries, including the U.S.; Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prostate imaging; and Pixclara® (floretyrosine F 18), approved by the FDA for glioma imaging. The Company's late-stage therapeutic pipeline includes three investigational assets in pivotal-stage trials: TLX591-Tx (lutetium-177 (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan) in prostate cancer, TLX101-Tx (iodofalan 131I) in recurrent glioblastoma, and TLX250-Tx (lutetium (177Lu) girentuximab tetraxetan) in kidney cancer. These are complemented by a deep pipeline of next-generation candidates including TLX102-Tx (211At astato-L-phenylalanine), a 211At labelled TAT candidate being evaluated for glioblastoma and leptomeningeal disease.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com or follow Telix on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

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1 Lindegren et al. EJNMMI Radioph. and Chem. (2026) 11, 15 doi:10.1186/s41181-026-00428-0

2 Albertsson P et al; Frontiers in Med (2023),9, 1076210: doi:10.3389/fmed.2022.1076210.