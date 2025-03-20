Teknova and Pluristyx Launch Proprietary PluriFreeze™ Cryopreservation System to Accelerate the Development of Cell Therapies

Innovative product line is purpose-built to streamline the manufacture of allogeneic cell therapies. Available exclusively from Teknova starting today.

HOLLISTER, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), and Pluristyx, Inc., today announced that Pluristyx’s PluriFreeze™ cryopreservation system is available for purchase exclusively from Teknova. Teknova is a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, while Pluristyx is a leading provider of induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs), including immune evading and safety-switch enabled iPSCs, and other innovative technologies designed to shorten the development lifecycle of tomorrow’s cell therapies.

As previously announced, Teknova and Pluristyx are collaborating to produce and commercialize the PluriFreeze product line, with Teknova becoming the exclusive manufacturer and distributor in the United States and Canada. The PluriFreeze cryopreservation system is entirely synthetic and animal-origin-free, and includes a unique protective wash paired with a proven freezing medium to streamline development and commercialization of next generation allogeneic cell therapies. PluriFreeze Base is a cellular wash that mimics intracellular space and provides end-to-end metabolic support. PluriFreeze PF10 is a low viscosity freezing medium with 10% dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) that simplifies scale-up and process automation.

“Making solutions possible for our customers is our focus at Teknova,” said Jennifer Henry, Teknova’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, “and through our collaboration with Pluristyx, we’re now able to help developers quickly and confidently scale with PluriFreeze. The unique pairing of PluriFreeze Base and PF10 provides an ideal environment for cells to remain viable and functional throughout the cell product lifecycle, streamlining manufacturing from research through commercialization.”

“Through our development of iPSCs, we recognized how important it is to choose the right biopreservation reagents to protect cells during both hypothermic storage and cryopreservation, and at multiple holding points across the workflow,” explained Dr. Jason Carstens, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Pluristyx. “Our proprietary PluriFreeze cryopreservation system can be introduced early in the workflow, enabling cell therapy developers to better control and optimize biopreservation conditions and outcomes. And now, with wider access to PluriFreeze thanks to our collaboration with Teknova, customers can choose high-quality RUO and GMP-grade versions of PluriFreeze Base and PF10, or tailor them further to support specific cell types.”

The PluriFreeze cryopreservation system is available for purchase today via phone, email, or online. Research-grade products are priced starting at $240 per 100 mL bottle of PluriFreeze Base and $260 per 100 mL bottle of PluriFreeze PF10. Customers can purchase both products in GMP-grade at prices quoted on request. Teknova can also produce custom formulations and configurations for use with specific cell types. Free product samples are available through Friday, March 21, 2025, by registering here.

For more information about the PluriFreeze cryopreservation system or to purchase PluriFreeze Base or PF10 online, visit http://www.teknova.com/pluristyx.

ABOUT TEKNOVA

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

ABOUT PLURISTYX

Pluristyx is a privately held biotechnology company offering a wide range of products and services to support the development and manufacture of cell and gene therapies, including iPSC lines, proprietary genetic engineering technologies, differentiation services, iPSC culture kits, and contract development services. Pluristyx is committed to delivering highest quality products and services to accelerate clinical translation of life-changing cell therapies.

