Tasso and ARUP Laboratories Announce Partnership, Combined Offering for Decentralized Clinical Research Biomarker Testing

Partnership combines Tasso’s clinical grade blood collection solutions and ARUP’s gold standard testing capabilities to streamline and accelerate decentralized clinical research

SEATTLE and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasso Inc., the leading provider of patient-centric, clinical grade blood collection solutions, and ARUP Laboratories, the largest nonprofit clinical and academic reference laboratory in the United States, today announced that they have entered into a partnership to develop and operationalize high-quality, at-home, blood testing services to support clinical research. By providing the testing component of the new combined offering, ARUP Laboratories brings the trusted expertise of more than 100 medical directors and offers more than 3,000 laboratory tests and test combinations that are prequalified by most pharmaceutical companies, ensuring simple operationalization of the service and streamlined clinical research.

“Patient-centric testing solutions are needed to provide better access to clinical research and enable the development of personalized or predictive blood testing solutions,” said Erwin Berthier, PhD, chief technology officer and cofounder of Tasso. “Tasso combining forces with ARUP Laboratories, a trusted industry leader, enables us to provide gold standard remote testing solutions that remove barriers to adoption of decentralized testing.”

To launch the partnership, ARUP has validated rheumatoid factor (RF), high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), creatinine, and high-sensitivity DNA testing using capillary blood microsamples collected with Tasso devices. Additional assays and applications will be made available throughout 2025 and beyond as validation protocols are completed. These tests will be powered by Tasso’s end-to-end services platform that includes novel shipping solutions and digital patient-facing solutions to ensure successful blood collection and logistics.

“Advancing diagnostic solutions that better address the needs of health systems and patients is at the core of ARUP’s mission,” said Tracy George, MD, ARUP chief scientific officer and president of ARUP’s Innovation Business Unit. “By developing testing that is compatible with Tasso’s game-changing remote blood collection solutions, we will further increase participant access to clinical research.”

ARUP has extensive experience in supporting clinical research with unparalleled service and robust, quality testing. Test development and validation are supported by the expertise of ARUP’s medical directors, all of whom are members of the faculty in the Department of Pathology at the University of Utah’s Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine.

About Tasso

Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company’s devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and codevelopment deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™. ARUP is ISO 15189 and CAP accredited. For more information, visit www.aruplab.com.

