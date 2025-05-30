SUBSCRIBE
Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 30, 2025 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd, at 6:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. CT
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4th, at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9th, at 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex
blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea, and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


