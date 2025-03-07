SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference - March 6, 2025

March 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11th, at 8:00 a.m. / 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac