Tanner Pharma Group and Biodexa Launch Global Early Access Program for FAP Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & CARDIFF, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biodexa--Tanner Pharma Group, a global provider of specialty medicine access solutions, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products for gastrointestinal cancers, have announced a strategic partnership to enable global access to eRapa for patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) through an Early Access / Named Patient Program.

FAP is characterized by a proliferation of polyps in the colon and/or rectum, usually occurring in mid-teens. There is no approved therapeutic option, and surgical resection remains the standard of care.

eRapa is a proprietary oral capsule formulation of rapamycin (sirolimus), an mTOR inhibitor involved in cellular metabolism, growth, and proliferation and activated during tumorigenesis. mTOR has been shown to be over-expressed in FAP polyps, supporting the rationale for its use in treatment.

Through this collaboration, Tanner Pharma will facilitate compliant, controlled access to eRapa in countries where it is not currently available, allowing clinicians treating FAP patients to prescribe this investigational therapy outside of a clinical trial for the first time.

The program will be available to clinicians globally and is designed to expand access while supporting real-world use. As part of this initiative, Biodexa will also generate Real World Data (RWD) to further advance understanding of FAP and patient experience.

Access through the program is based on patient eligibility, local regulations, and availability of government or private funding.

About Tanner Pharma Group

Tanner Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical services provider based in Charlotte, NC, USA with offices in Ireland, Switzerland and the UK. The company focuses on improving global access to medicines and, through its Managed Access Programs division, supports manufacturers by providing controlled and compliant access to innovative therapies in countries where they are not commercially available. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing treatments for diseases with high unmet need. Its lead programs include eRapa for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, MTX240 for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), and tolimidone for type 1 diabetes. Biodexa is headquartered in Cardiff, UK. For more information, visit www.biodexapharma.com.

For program information, contact erapa@tannerpharma.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey (Stevens) Paternoster | Tanner Pharma Group

lstevens@tannerpharma.com