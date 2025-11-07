Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and reaffirmed full year 2025 guidance.

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

Achieved record third quarter sales both in the United States (U.S.) and internationally

Demonstrated year-over-year and sequential gross margin improvement

Progressed multi-channel initiative by: Increasing pharmacy benefit coverage for Tandem Mobi to more than 40% of U.S. lives Introducing t:slim X2 supplies through a pharmacy benefit

Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for extended wear use of the SteadiSet Infusion Set

Filed a 510(k) with the FDA for Android mobile control of the Tandem Mobi insulin delivery system

Began global commercial rollout of t:slim X2 pump integration with the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus CGM sensor

“Tandem delivered a strong third quarter performance marked by record quarterly sales, significant gross margin improvement, and meaningful progress on our key strategic initiatives,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. “We are beginning to see the positive impact of our business transformation, which strengthens our ability to achieve Tandem’s near- and longer-term goals, while continuing our commitment to improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2024

Sales (1) : Worldwide sales increased to $249.3 million, which included sales outside the United States of $73.6 million. This is compared to worldwide sales of $244.0 million, which included sales of $72.3 million outside the United States.



Non-GAAP worldwide sales (2) of increased to $249.3 million, which included sales outside of the United States of $73.6 million. This is compared to worldwide sales of $242.9 million, which included sales of $72.3 million outside the United States.



Shipments in the United States were more than 20,000 pumps. Shipments outside the United States were more than 9,000 pumps.





Worldwide sales increased to $249.3 million, which included sales outside the United States of $73.6 million. This is compared to worldwide sales of $244.0 million, which included sales of $72.3 million outside the United States. Non-GAAP worldwide sales of increased to $249.3 million, which included sales outside of the United States of $73.6 million. This is compared to worldwide sales of $242.9 million, which included sales of $72.3 million outside the United States. Shipments in the United States were more than 20,000 pumps. Shipments outside the United States were more than 9,000 pumps. Gross profit (1) : GAAP gross profit was $134.3 million, compared to $124.7 million. GAAP gross margin was 54%, compared to 51%.



Non-GAAP gross profit (2) was $134.3 million, compared to $124.3 million. Non-GAAP gross margin (2) was 54%, compared to 51%.





GAAP gross profit was $134.3 million, compared to $124.7 million. GAAP gross margin was 54%, compared to 51%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $134.3 million, compared to $124.3 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 54%, compared to 51%. Operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $22.9 million, or negative 9% of sales, compared to $26.1 million, or negative 11% of sales.



Non-GAAP operating loss (2) was $22.9 million, or negative 9% of sales, compared to $26.5 million or negative 11% of sales.





GAAP operating loss was $22.9 million, or negative 9% of sales, compared to $26.1 million, or negative 11% of sales. Non-GAAP operating loss was $22.9 million, or negative 9% of sales, compared to $26.5 million or negative 11% of sales. Net loss: GAAP net loss was $21.2 million, compared to net loss of $23.3 million.



Non-GAAP net loss(2) was $21.2 million, compared to net loss of $23.6 million.



Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $2.8 million, or 1% of sales, compared to $4.0 million, or 2% of sales.



(1) The Tandem Choice program (Tandem Choice) concluded in 2024, and there was no impact to sales or margins for this program in 2025. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information. (2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and additional information can be found in Table D “Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results” attached to this press release. Also see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information. See tables for additional financial information.

2025 Financial Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company is reaffirming its 2025 financial guidance as follows:

Sales for the full year are estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion. Sales in the United States of approximately $700 million. Sales outside the United States of approximately $300 million, which reflects a $10 million headwind associated with the Company’s preparation for direct commercial operations in select countries in 2026.

Gross margin is estimated to be approximately 53% to 54% of sales for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be approximately negative 5% of sales for the full year, recast in the second quarter of 2025 from approximately 3%. The change was made to align with views expressed by the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to include an acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charge that occurred in the first quarter of 2025, which had an estimated impact of negative 8 percentage points.

Non-cash charges included in cost of goods sold and operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $115 million. This includes: Approximately $95 million non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Approximately $20 million depreciation and amortization expense.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important operating performance indicators because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company uses such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect they will be calculated using a consistent method from period to period and, if not, an explanation will be provided. A reconciliation of each of the historical GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in Table D “Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results” attached to this press release.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP financials and provided guidance based on this practice. Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, the Company no longer included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP results to align with views expressed by the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and 2025 results. The Company’s guidance has been revised accordingly.

The accounting treatment for Tandem Choice, which was in effect from September 2022 through December 2024, had a high degree of complexity. When the program originally launched, the Company began deferring a portion of sales for each eligible t:slim X2 pump shipped in the United States. When a customer elected to participate in Tandem Choice upon the launch of Tandem Mobi in 2024, the Company recognized the existing deferral, incremental fees received and the associated costs of providing the new insulin pump at the time of fulfillment. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release to facilitate better comparisons of the Company’s operating results across the reporting periods. Tandem Choice will not impact any financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s projected financial results and the ability to achieve other operational and commercial goals. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. For instance, the Company’s ability to achieve projected financial results will be impacted by market acceptance of the Company’s products; products marketed and sold or under development by competitors; the Company’s ability to establish and sustain operations to support international sales, including expanding into additional geographies; changes in reimbursement rates or insurance coverage for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to meet increasing operational and infrastructure requirements from higher customer interest and a larger base of existing customers; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s ability to develop and launch new products; risks associated with the regulatory approval process outside the United States for new products; the potential that newer products, or other technological breakthroughs for the monitoring, treatment or prevention of diabetes, may render the Company’s products obsolete or less desirable, or may otherwise negatively impact the purchasing trends of customers; reliance on third-party relationships, such as outsourcing and supplier arrangements; global economic conditions; and other risks identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table A (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 319,111 $ 438,329 Accounts receivable, net 125,940 114,585 Inventories 137,284 149,612 Other current assets 34,609 21,965 Total current assets 616,944 724,491 Property and equipment, net 77,920 78,150 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,364 85,306 Equity method investment 64,904 74,545 Other long-term assets 16,521 5,166 Total assets $ 874,653 $ 967,658 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and employee-related liabilities $ 124,475 $ 127,028 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 40,670 Operating lease liabilities 21,341 18,208 Deferred revenue 9,844 11,831 Other current liabilities 96,882 49,312 Total current liabilities 252,542 247,049 Convertible senior notes, net - long-term 309,590 308,266 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 118,353 106,421 Deferred revenue - long-term 8,823 10,455 Other long-term liabilities 52,380 32,369 Total liabilities 741,688 704,560 Total stockholders’ equity 132,965 263,098 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 874,653 $ 967,658

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Table B (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 249,253 $ 243,971 $ 724,353 $ 657,555 Cost of sales 114,961 119,318 345,799 325,436 Gross profit 134,292 124,653 378,554 332,119 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 108,440 99,639 331,889 283,987 Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Research and development 48,715 51,107 147,048 146,677 Acquired in-process research and development expenses — — 75,217 — Total operating expenses 157,155 150,746 574,105 430,664 Operating loss (22,863 ) (26,093 ) (195,551 ) (98,545 ) Total other income (expense), net (2,280 ) 3,479 (9,403 ) 6,659 Loss before income taxes (25,143 ) (22,614 ) (204,954 ) (91,886 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3,978 ) 637 (833 ) 4,894 Net loss $ (21,165 ) $ (23,251 ) $ (204,121 ) $ (96,780 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (3.04 ) $ (1.48 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 67,652 65,538 67,040 65,287

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. SALES BY GEOGRAPHY Table C(1) (Unaudited) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change United States: Pump $ 84,785 $ 86,722 (2)% $ 242,393 $ 230,187 5% Supplies and other 90,846 83,889 8% 254,079 227,888 11% Adjustment for Tandem Choice — 1,039 (100)% — 47 (100)% Total GAAP Sales in the United States $ 175,631 $ 171,650 2% $ 496,472 $ 458,122 8% Adjustment for Tandem Choice — (1,039 ) 100% — (47 ) 100% Total Non-GAAP Sales in the United States $ 175,631 $ 170,611 3% $ 496,472 $ 458,075 8% Outside the United States: Pump $ 25,329 $ 28,077 (10)% $ 81,683 $ 79,774 2% Supplies and other 48,293 44,244 9% 146,198 119,659 22% Total Sales Outside the United States $ 73,622 $ 72,321 2% $ 227,881 $ 199,433 14% Total GAAP Worldwide Sales $ 249,253 $ 243,971 2% $ 724,353 $ 657,555 10% Adjustment for Tandem Choice — (1,039 ) 100% — (47 ) 100% Total Non-GAAP Worldwide Sales $ 249,253 $ 242,932 3% $ 724,353 $ 657,508 10%

(1) The Tandem Choice program concluded in 2024, and there was no impact to sales for this program in 2025. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP equivalent and additional information can be found in Table D and under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results Table D (Unaudited) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025(4) 2024 GAAP sales $ 249,253 $ 243,971 $ 724,353 $ 657,555 Adjustment for Tandem Choice (1) — (1,039 ) — (47 ) Non-GAAP sales $ 249,253 $ 242,932 $ 724,353 $ 657,508 GAAP gross profit $ 134,292 $ 124,653 $ 378,554 $ 332,119 Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (374 ) — 645 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 134,292 $ 124,279 $ 378,554 $ 332,764 GAAP gross margin(2) 54 % 51 % 52 % 51 % Non-GAAP gross margin(2) 54 % 51 % 52 % 51 % GAAP operating loss $ (22,863 ) $ (26,093 ) $ (195,551 ) $ (98,545 ) Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Non-recurring facility impairment and restructuring costs(3) — — 11,167 — Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (374 ) — 645 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (22,863 ) $ (26,467 ) $ (164,433 ) $ (97,900 ) GAAP operating margin(2) (9 )% (11 )% (27 )% (15 )% Non-GAAP operating margin(2) (9 )% (11 )% (23 )% (15 )% GAAP net loss $ (21,165 ) $ (23,251 ) $ (204,121 ) $ (96,780 ) Income tax expense (3,978 ) 637 (833 ) 4,894 Interest income, interest expense and other, net 2,280 (3,479 ) 9,403 (6,659 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,493 4,211 13,171 12,362 Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Stock-based compensation expense 21,141 26,281 72,271 73,217 Non-recurring facility impairment and restructuring costs(3) — — 11,167 — Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (374 ) — 645 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,771 $ 4,025 $ (78,991 ) $ (12,321 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 1 % 2 % (11 )% (2 )% GAAP net loss $ (21,165 ) $ (23,251 ) $ (204,121 ) $ (96,780 ) Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Non-recurring facility impairment and restructuring costs(3) — — 11,167 — Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (374 ) — 645 Non-GAAP net loss $ (21,165 ) $ (23,625 ) $ (173,003 ) $ (96,135 ) GAAP cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,264 $ 26,781 $ (19,510 ) $ 13,508 Less: capital expenditures (4,092 ) (5,239 ) (13,263 ) (16,162 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow (5) $ 4,172 $ 21,542 $ (32,773 ) $ (2,654 )

(1) The accounting treatment for Tandem Choice had a high degree of complexity. The Tandem Choice program concluded in 2024, and there was no impact to sales for this program in 2025. Additional information can be found under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) GAAP margins including GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin are calculated using GAAP sales. Non-GAAP margins including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated using non-GAAP sales. (3) In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $11.2 million in impairment charges related to its operating lease right-of-use assets, and severance and other restructuring costs associated with the relocation of certain research and development activities. (4) In the first quarter of 2025, the Company included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP financials and provided guidance based on this practice. Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, the Company no longer included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP results to align with views expressed by the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and 2025 results and guidance have been revised accordingly. (5) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

