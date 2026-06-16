Takara Bio USA, Inc. to Showcase Instrument-Free Approach to Spatial Biology at Human Cell Atlas 2026 Meeting

Trekker® Single-Cell Spatial Mapping Kits work with any single-cell library prep workflow, adding spatial context through a platform-agnostic, sequencing-based strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCA2026GM--Takara Bio USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. ("Takara Bio"), today announced that the company’s Trekker Single-Cell Spatial Mapping Kit, a platform-agnostic, instrument-free spatial biology solution, will be showcased at the Human Cell Atlas 2026 General Meeting, June 16–18, in Boston. Trekker technology is agnostic to single-cell next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation technology, allowing it to be plugged into any single-cell workflow, thus democratizing spatial biology.

Takara Bio USA is resolving a challenge for researchers. Current spatial platforms from other vendors require trade-offs between imaging resolution, throughput, and molecular sensitivity, impacting the ability to fully resolve complex biology in cell atlas studies. However, the novel Trekker technology addresses these limitations by enabling researchers to generate spatial datasets with high transcript detection sensitivity—without the need for specialized instrumentation or reliance on imaging-based segmentation.

Trekker technology enables researchers to scale cell atlasing studies to hundreds of thousands of nuclei while preserving the high transcript detection sensitivity required for biologically meaningful analysis. By eliminating the need for complex cell segmentation algorithms, Trekker technology maintains true single-cell resolution, ensuring that increased scale does not come at the expense of data depth or quality.

“Cell atlasing efforts increasingly demand data that are not only spatially resolved, but biologically comprehensive,” said Andrew Farmer, D.Phil., Chief Scientific Officer of Takara Bio USA. “Trekker technology enables researchers to capture richer transcriptomic information per cell, providing the sensitivity needed to define rare cell states and meaningful interactions while maintaining the flexibility to integrate with existing single-cell workflows. This innovation enables Takara Bio USA, as a life science leader, to lead the way in democratizing spatial biology, consistent with our mission to deliver high-quality, innovative tools and services that accelerate scientific discovery.”

Unlike imaging-based spatial approaches that are constrained by predefined panels or signal detection limits, Trekker technology leverages a sequencing-based strategy to provide broader transcriptome coverage with high sensitivity. This enables researchers to generate data that are better suited for discovery-driven cell atlas projects, where capturing the full complexity of gene expression is critical.

With inherent platform-agnostic compatibility, Takara Bio USA’s Trekker technology delivers true single-cell spatial resolution across all major third-party systems. For optimal flexibility, Trekker technology is compatible with both single-cell instrument-based and instrument-free workflows. This allows researchers to incorporate spatial analysis without disrupting existing experimental pipelines.

Takara Bio USA at Human Cell Atlas 2026

Takara Bio USA, a Silver sponsor of the HCA General Meeting, will be featured in HCA’s “Tech Showcase” onsite on the first day of the meeting in the Main Hall—Amphitheater.

Tech Showcase II (Onsite)

Topic: The power of the Trekker Single-Cell Spatial Mapping Kit—and how researchers are using Takara Bio USA’s innovative spatial technology to advance their research

Speaker: Ozge Getkin

Date: June 16, 2026

Time: 4:05 pm Eastern (EDT)

Location: Main Hall—Amphitheater

For more information about spatial biology solutions from Takara Bio USA, visit https://www.takarabio.com/products/next-generation-sequencing/spatial-omics

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. that manufactures and distributes kits, reagents, and instruments for the life sciences, including NGS, PCR, gene delivery, genome editing, stem cell research, nucleic acid and protein purification, and automated sample preparation.

Takara Bio Inc., a world leader in biotechnology research and development, offers a host of life science research solutions, from enzymes and GMP-grade reagents to contracted cell and gene therapy manufacturing services and is the developer of the RetroNectin® reagent, a world standard in gene therapy protocols. Takara Bio is committed to preventing disease and improving the quality of life for all people through the use of biotechnology.

For more information about Takara Bio USA’s spatial biology solutions, visit www.takarabio.com/spatial-solutions

Media Contact Information:

Liz Quinn, PhD

VP, Marketing

liz_quinn@takarabio.com

650.919.7400