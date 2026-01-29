Taiho Oncology Appoints Peter Melnyk as President & Chief Executive Officer

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiho Oncology, Inc., a company developing and commercializing novel treatments for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today Peter Melnyk has been appointed to President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Melnyk succeeds Tim Whitten, who has retired after 13 years of service.

“Peter has spent his career working to bring transformative oncology treatments to patients around the world,” said Masa Kobayashi, President & Representative Director of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. “With Peter as President & CEO, we are positioning the company for a successful future to help as many people affected by cancer as possible. We trust Peter to guide TOI’s continued growth and innovation as we pursue our mission to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers.”

“During Tim Whitten’s tenure, TOI launched its first commercial product and has grown from one product in one indication to three products in five indications with a robust pipeline and a bright future,” Mr. Kobayashi continued. “The Taiho organization has deep gratitude for Tim’s strong, compassionate leadership and the positive impact that he has made – both within the company and more broadly, in oncology. We thank him for the positive impact he has had on the lives of patients with cancer and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mr. Melnyk has more than 30 years of proven experience in oncology commercialization and leadership across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech sectors. Mr. Melnyk joined Taiho Oncology from Alpha Tau Medical, where he was the Chief Commercial Officer and former board member and led the global commercialization efforts for a novel alpha-emitting radiotherapeutic. He was also the CEO of Fortovia Therapeutics and drove the transformation and portfolio expansion in oncology supportive care. In addition, Mr. Melnyk was the Chief Commercial Officer at Novocure, where he built the global commercial infrastructure and launched Optune, a novel medical device for the treatment of glioblastoma.

“I'm deeply honored to be part of Taiho’s next chapter and with my colleagues, continue making a lasting impact for the patients we serve,” Mr. Melnyk said. “Together, we will continue to build upon Taiho Oncology's strong foundation – combining rigorous science, strategic thinking and heartfelt dedication to patients. Thank you to every Taiho team member for your continued commitment to patients and innovation.”

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small-molecule clinical candidates targeting solid-tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company’s European and Canadian operations, which are located in Baar, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Taiho Oncology and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taiho Oncology:

Leigh Labrie

+1 609.664.9878

llabrie@taihooncology.com