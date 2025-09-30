TAE Life Sciences Novel Boronated Drugs for BNCT in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Demonstrate Superior Tumor Growth Inhibition in Preclinical in vivo Models

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAE Life Sciences (TLS) today announced preclinical results from its collaboration with Kyoto University, demonstrating that its next-generation boron drugs, when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors, significantly inhibited tumor growth in certain conditions compared with either immunotherapy alone or BNCT alone. Based on the ongoing success of this collaboration and the exciting data being generated, TLS and Kyoto University have extended their BNCT research partnership through December 2026.

TLS’s findings are consistent with recent third-party publications highlighting the unique synergy between BNCT and checkpoint inhibitors. Both independent 2024 studies from Japan reported that combining BNCT with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade enhanced tumor control and survival, reinforcing TLS’s own observations of synergistic immune activation. This alignment underscores the translational potential of TLS’s BNCT-immunotherapy strategy.

“These preclinical results with TLS proprietary boronated compounds confirm the potential to not only deliver targeted BNCT but also amplify the effects of immunotherapy,” said Rob Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. “This in turn expands our clinical opportunity and strengthens our position in both oncology and the fast-growing immunotherapy markets.”

“Our partnership with Kyoto University has been critical in driving novel drug development for BNCT,” added Kendall Morrison, Chief Scientific Officer at TLS. “By extending this partnership through 2026, we ensure continuity in preclinical testing, combination optimization, and translational research that supports our IND-enabling path.”

Strategic outlook

These results reinforce the potential for TLS’s novel boronated drugs to transform BNCT from a targeted radiation therapy into a powerful immuno-oncology strategy. By combining the precision of BNCT with the systemic effects of checkpoint inhibition, these drugs may help overcome resistance, broaden patient benefit, and establish a new standard for difficult-to-treat cancers. The extension of TLS’s partnership with Kyoto University provides a strong foundation to advance this program toward IND-enabling studies, first-in-human trials and upcoming scientific milestones.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is pioneering next-generation Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) with a pipeline of proprietary boron drugs and accelerator-based neutron systems, advancing precision radiation therapy and combination regimens to improve survival for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

