Sysmex America Expands Line of 3-Part Differential Automated Hematology Analyzers with XQ-320

CHICAGO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic solutions, today announced the expansion of its 3-part differential automated hematology analyzer line with the XQ-320™ for reliable and accurate CBC testing. For physician office laboratories, stat labs, or wherever rapid response diagnostic testing is required, the XQ-320 is the first 3-part differential analyzer with BeyondCare℠ Quality Monitor*.

The XQ-320’s space-conscious design and slim footprint has a throughput of up to 70 samples per hour and provides results in less than 60 seconds. It features seventeen parameters including an absolute neutrophil count, optional manual discrimination within histograms for challenging samples, robust flagging providing in-depth information about potential abnormalities detected by the analyzer, and a very low aspiration volume of 16μL. The simple and fast XQ-320 requires minimal weekly maintenance and offers a quick shutdown and automatic wake-up function, so it is ready when you are.

“Efficiency and precision are key to the fast and accurate diagnostic results that laboratorians rely on to support healthcare providers so they can deliver quality care,” said Dan Zortman, CEO of Sysmex America. “Sysmex America’s XQ-320 provides low volume labs and hospitals the opportunity to deliver high quality results with a shorter turnaround time.”

To learn more about Sysmex’s XQ-320 and other automated hematology products that help laboratories maximize efficiency and flexibility, visit www.sysmex.com.

* BeyondCare Quality Monitor is available in the U.S. and Canada only.

About Sysmex America

Kobe, Japan

The combination of Sysmex America’s new testing methods and innovative hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic systems are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at

