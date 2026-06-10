Syntax Bio Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Advance Pancreatic Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes

Collaboration seeks to accelerate translation and development of stem cell-derived pancreatic cells

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Bio, a synthetic biology company programming next generation cell therapies, today announced a research and development collaboration with Mayo Clinic focused on advancing stem cell-derived pancreatic cell therapies for type 1 diabetes.

Under the collaboration, the teams seek to define and develop an allogeneic pancreatic beta cell therapy for insulin-dependent diabetes based on patient needs. Syntax Bio plans to use its proprietary CellgorithmTM platform to guide induced pluripotent stem cells into beta cells. Mayo Clinic will provide expertise in pancreatic biology and functional testing in preclinical diabetes models to support regulatory-enabling studies and early clinical development.

“The collaboration reflects our belief that regenerative medicine must start with precise control over cell identity and function,” said John Craighead, chief executive officer of Syntax Bio. “By combining our Cellgorithm platform with Mayo Clinic’s translational and clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of a next-generation cell therapy with transformative real-world benefits for patients with type 1 diabetes.”

The collaboration is focused on solving practical challenges in developing pancreatic cell therapies, including making sure the cells are the right type, function properly, can be produced consistently, and can be manufactured at scale.

The teams will work in rapid development cycles, using results from functional testing to improve cell identity, maturity and performance. Programs that meet development milestones may advance through biopharmaceutical partnerships or other pathways to support further development and potential clinical testing.

Cellgorithm technology simplifies stem cell differentiation by programming the sequence of gene activations needed to create specific cell types. The platform reduces the need for repeated manual interventions and has demonstrated the ability to generate target cell types in days or weeks rather than months.

This collaboration follows Syntax Bio’s recent grant award from Breakthrough T1D to advance pancreatic beta cell therapy for type 1 diabetes.

About Syntax Bio

Syntax Bio is a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of cell therapies. Its proprietary Cellgorithm™ platform uses a CRISPR-based system to program and accelerate stem cell differentiation, transforming how regenerative medicines are discovered, developed, and manufactured. By replacing slow, labor-intensive differentiation processes with a rapid, programmable approach that mimics human development, Syntax Bio makes cellular generation more reliable and scalable at unprecedented speed, unlocking new possibilities across the biotechnology industry. Learn more at www.syntaxbio.com.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

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Matt Burns

For Syntax Bio

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