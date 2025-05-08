SUBSCRIBE
Synnovation Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Rafael G. Amado, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

May 8, 2025 
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synnovation Therapeutics, a precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class targeted medicines, today announced the appointment of Rafael G. Amado, M.D., as a new member of its Board of Directors.



“On behalf of the Synnovation Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Rafael,” said Wenqing Yao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synnovation. “He has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to scientific excellence, strategic vision, and patient-focused innovation, values that align closely with our mission. We look forward to having him join Synnovation to help shape the future of our organization.”

“I am delighted to join the Board of Synnovation, a fast-paced company with impressive chemistry, biology, and clinical capabilities, which has discovered potentially best in class, next generation molecules with exciting potential across a variety of pathways and tumor types. Leveraging its state-of-the-art capabilities, I look forward to contributing to the development of these innovative clinical compounds,” said Dr. Amado

Dr. Amado brings more than two decades of distinguished leadership and deep expertise in oncology research and development. He currently serves as President and Head of Global Research and Development at Zai Lab, a role he has held since December 2022. Previously, he held senior R&D and medical leadership positions at Allogene Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, GlaxoSmithKline, and Amgen, where he led teams that advanced innovative oncology programs from early discovery through clinical development.

About Synnovation Therapeutics

Synnovation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based company dedicated to the discovery and development of best-in-class therapeutics that can improve the lives of patients. Leveraging our deep expertise in biology and a world class medicinal chemistry team, we are building a diverse pipeline of novel small molecule targeted therapies. Our mission is to efficiently advance these agents into clinical trials with the goal of transforming care through patient-focused precision medicine. Synnovation currently has two programs in Phase 1 clinical trials: SNV1521, a potentially best-in-class potent, selective and CNS penetrant PARP1 inhibitor, and SNV4818, a potentially best-In-class pan-mutant-selective PI3Kα Inhibitor. In addition, Synnovation has multiple oncology and immunology programs in discovery and pre-clinical stages of development, including SNV5686, a potentially best-in-class pre-IND stage WRN inhibitor, for which IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies have been completed. For more information, please visit www.synnovationtx.com.


Contacts

Corey O’Keeffe
Third Rock Ventures
corey@thirdrockventures.com

