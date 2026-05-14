Syneos Health Expands Strategic AI Partnerships to Advance Commercial Precision Performance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® today announced new and expanded strategic partnerships that strengthen its cutting-edge, AI ecosystem. These innovative solutions represent best-in-breed technologies that help biopharma companies deepen healthcare provider (HCP) engagement and accelerate commercial precision performance.

Syneos Health is optimized for speed – embedding AI into real workflows so teams can make faster decisions, execute with precision and keep patient progress moving. The Syneos Health AI-ecosystem is already delivering proven value and is based on a deep commitment to customer co-creation to shape the future of healthcare.

“We’re deploying AI where it drives measurable outcomes – helping clients optimize what works, predict what matters and automate execution to improve brand performance,” said Stephen Hoelper, Global Head, Commercial Product, Syneos Health. “In the HCP space, that means faster decisions, more effective engagement and stronger launch and market results.”

Turning HCP Engagement Into a Commercial Advantage

These partnerships advance Kinetic™, Syneos Health’s commercial intelligence engine. Launched in 2020, Kinetic connects and harmonizes proprietary and partnership intelligence. The system continuously learns and adapts, converting deep domain experience into actionable insights that strengthen HCP relationships, triage scientific discussions and speed complex decision making. Enhanced AI capabilities include:

Real-Time Field Intelligence to Drive HCP Engagement: Partner KAI Conversations

Partner AI Powered Field Teams Deliver Always-On Engagement : Syneos Health has deployed Sageforce’s

: Syneos Health has deployed Causal AI Agents to Scale Data Science: Through causaLens



These innovations further complement Syneos Health proprietary intelligence offerings including Mindset Engine, a first-of-its-kind behavioral intelligence system designed to understand how HCPs make decisions. Drawing upon evidence-based behavioral drivers from nearly 14,000 HCPs across more than 30 specialties and multiple countries, it helps marketing teams tailor targeting, messaging and engagement strategies based on distinct HCP mindset types.

By integrating advanced AI across its industry-leading commercial suite, Syneos Health is setting a new standard for speed, precision and personalization – modernizing how brands launch, engage HCPs and perform in market.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real-world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

About Kinetic™

Kinetic™ is Syneos Health’s AI-powered commercial intelligence engine, built to connect data, analytics, and execution across the life sciences commercialization journey. Launched in 2020, Kinetic blends advanced AI, behavioral intelligence, and Syneos Health expertise to help biopharma companies predict what matters, optimize what works and accelerate commercial performance at scale.

Press/Media Contact:

Meg Byers

Director, External Communications

Meg.byers@syneoshealth.com

