Syneos Health and Tufts CSDD Study Shows Clinical Trial Performance Depends More on Operating Model Design Than Sourcing Strategy

Data From 13 Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Points to Execution, Governance and Partner Coordination as Key Drivers of Trial Performance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced findings from a first-of-its-kind benchmarking study conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development. The research examined one of the industry’s most persistent questions: does the sourcing model impact clinical development performance?

While sponsors routinely choose among internal, full-service CRO and FSP models, there has been little independent benchmarking data available to inform those choices.

The findings reveal a more nuanced, and ultimately more actionable, answer. Across 13 sponsor companies, 81 development programs and 133 clinical trials, no single sourcing model consistently outperformed others across key measures of timeline, quality and execution. Rather than pointing to one best way to source a trial, the results suggest performance is shaped by fit-for-purpose operating model design, effective collaboration and the ability to manage increasing vendor complexity.

“Clinical development leaders have long held strong views about which sourcing models work best, but the industry has had limited objective data to compare how those decisions affect performance,” said Kenneth Getz, MBA, Executive Director and Research Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development. “This study gives sponsors a more rigorous, evidence-based foundation for considering how development work should be structured around portfolio requirements and the unique scientific and executional demands of clinical trial activity.”

Among the study’s key findings:

No Single Model Wins Every Time : No single model – in-house or outsourced full-service or FSP – was found to consistently outperform another across most measures of timeline and quality, including cycle times, site activation, recruitment, retention and quality.

: No single model – in-house or outsourced full-service or FSP – was found to consistently outperform another across most measures of timeline and quality, including cycle times, site activation, recruitment, retention and quality. More Partners, More Performance Risk : A greater number of service providers was associated with several measures of trial performance, including longer timelines from protocol approval to database lock, higher dropout rates in certain contexts and more protocol amendments and quality events. These findings suggest the issue is not simply how many partners are involved, but how effectively those partners are coordinated and work is executed.

: A greater number of service providers was associated with several measures of trial performance, including longer timelines from protocol approval to database lock, higher dropout rates in certain contexts and more protocol amendments and quality events. These findings suggest the issue is not simply how many partners are involved, but how effectively those partners are coordinated and work is executed. Performance Depends on How the Work Gets Done, Not Who Does It: Rather than pointing to a single "right" approach, the research suggests that strong performance comes from designing a fit-for-purpose operating model, aligning sponsors, CROs and vendors around shared objectives and executing with clear accountability.



“Taken together, these findings point to a bigger opportunity for sponsors: to rethink operating models as a strategic lever for next-generation drug development,” said Michael Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Syneos Health. “Agile drug development is where the industry has to go next. As science becomes more precise, timelines continue to compress and evidence expectations evolve, sponsors need fit-for-purpose operating models that can change with the work.”

The findings come as clinical development is being reshaped by forces that extend well beyond sourcing strategy. Advances in precision medicine, richer data streams, evolving regulatory expectations and AI-enabled technologies are changing how programs are designed, executed and adjusted in real time.

Sponsors seeking to evolve their operating models for trial and portfolio success can connect with Syneos Health to discuss adaptive approaches and what these findings mean for their development strategies. To further explore these themes:

About the Study: Clinical Sourcing Models and Development Performance: A Benchmark Study of Sponsor Outsourcing Strategies

Launched in 2025, the benchmarking study conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development was designed to evaluate how different clinical trial sourcing strategies influence timelines, quality and delivery. Participating sponsor companies contributed data covering 81 development programs and 133 clinical trials, enabling researchers to assess relationships among sourcing approaches, operating model design, delivery ecosystem structure, quality indicators and emerging industry trends.

About the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD)

The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development is an independent academic research center that conducts objective analyses of the scientific, economic and policy factors affecting pharmaceutical innovation and clinical development.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

Press/Media Contact:

Meg Byers

Director, External Communications

Meg.byers@syneoshealth.com