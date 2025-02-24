Syndax to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 3, 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Monday, March 3, 2025.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax’s management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025 to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn .

