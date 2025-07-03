SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 2, 2025

July 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that on July 1, 2025 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 228,400 shares of common stock to 14 new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827


New York Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Special edition
Deep Dive: Top Paid Pharma Execs—and Those Who Would Get the Most to Leave
June 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of Manhattan skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in New York
May 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel