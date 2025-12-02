SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Syndax Announces Participation at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

December 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G


New York Events Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: BMS, GSK, Amgen and More
December 1, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Female hand showing thumbs up gesture on blue background, art collage. Positive hand sign. Fashion collage in the style of Thumbs up magazine. Contemporary art. Modern design.
Approvals
AstraZeneca Notches Another Indication for Imfinzi, Pushing PD-L1 Blocker Into Stomach Cancer
November 26, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.
Cancer
ASH25: Late-Stage Data For J&J’s Tecvayli/Darzalex Combo Could ‘Shift Paradigm’ in Myeloma
November 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Legal
UPDATE: GSK’s Tesaro Sues AnaptysBio Over Current Jemperli Contract; Anaptys Countersues
November 21, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac