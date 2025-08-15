Syncell Announces Strategic Co-Marketing Agreement to Advance High-Resolution Spatial Proteomics

Company joins forces with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop integrated workflow combining Syncell’s Microscoop technology and Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer series

LIVERMORE, Calif., & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Microscoop--Syncell, Inc., a pioneer in subcellular spatial proteomics, announced a strategic co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to bring a fully integrated, high-resolution spatial proteomics workflow to the market. The collaboration highlights the power of integrating Syncell’s proprietary Microscoop® technology for spatial protein purification with Thermo Fisher’s ultra-sensitive Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer and newly released Orbitrap™ Astral™ Zoom mass spectrometer.

With this collaboration, Thermo Fisher and Syncell will enable researchers to implement unbiased spatial proteomics with high subcellular resolution to investigate the location and organization of proteins across tissues and cells without relying on predefined targets. This marks a major advance from traditional antibody-based spatial methods and introduces new possibilities for comprehensive protein mapping and discovery across biological systems in oncology, neuroscience, drug discovery, immunology, cell biology, and more.

“The integration of the Syncell Microscoop technology with the Astral Orbitrap mass spectrometer has transformed our capacity to interrogate biology,” said Luisa Iruela-Arispe, PhD, chair of the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology at the Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine. “By uniting the nanometer-scale spatial resolution of the Syncell Microscoop technology with the ultra-sensitive detection of the Astral mass spectrometer, we have achieved an analytical capability that pushes the boundaries of cell signaling, revealing spatial and chemical detail that has never before been accessible.”

The combined workflow integrates Syncell’s Microscoop Mint — a high-precision system that performs real-time, microscopy-guided spatial protein purification — with the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer series, delivering unmatched acquisition speed, proteome depth, and spatial resolution. Together, these technologies unlock a hypothesis-free approach to subcellular proteome analysis in fresh and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues as well as in cell culture samples.

“This collaboration with Thermo Fisher reinforces our mission to democratize access to high-resolution, unbiased spatial proteomics,” said Jung-Chi Liao, PhD, CEO and founder at Syncell. “Microscoop's spatial purification technology is an excellent match with Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer series. By integrating our systems, we are setting a new gold standard for high-resolution proteomic discovery at the cellular and subcellular level.”

About Syncell

Syncell is a commercial-stage life science company focused on subcellular protein purification and unbiased spatial proteomics analysis. Syncell has commercialized its Microscoop® technology, helping researchers accurately discover new protein components from targeted regions of interest. To date, the company has raised $40 million from investors. To learn more, visit www.syncell.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Media Contact:

Andrew Noble

415-722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com