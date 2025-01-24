Sword Health Acquires Surgery Hero to Accelerate Global Growth and Expand its Presence in the UK

As part of this acquisition, Sword Health will collaborate with 18 NHS trusts serving 10 million people to implement its AI Care model, enhancing care delivery and management while significantly reducing costs

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, a global leader in AI Care, making world-class, life-changing care accessible anytime, anywhere, today announced its acquisition of Surgery Hero , a UK-based innovator in prehabilitation digital health. This acquisition bolsters Sword’s investment in the UK, where the National Health Service (NHS) faces the challenge of long musculoskeletal care waitlists and high healthcare costs. It also underscores the company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding its impact while expanding their global footprint.

Surgery Hero’s expertise in prehabilitation aligns seamlessly with Sword’s platform, enabling a more comprehensive approach to care. This collaboration supports faster, smoother recoveries while alleviating pressure on a healthcare system struggling to meet growing patient needs. Surgery Hero’s product will remain part of Sword Health’s offering and its team will be integrated into Sword.

“Acquiring Surgery Hero is another key step in our mission of freeing the world from pain,” said Virgilio (“V”) Bento, founder and CEO of Sword Health. “The UK faces a mounting pain crisis, exacerbated by limited access to timely, high-quality care. Sword’s AI Care platform removes barriers such as long wait times and travel constraints, providing immediate access and scale to care and ensuring patients receive the support they need when and where they need it.”

In the UK, more than one million people1 are currently waiting to access musculoskeletal treatments, leading to delayed care and prolonged recoveries. Sword Health’s innovative solutions address these challenges by expanding access, reducing costs, improving clinical outcomes, and enhancing patient satisfaction.

“Joining forces with Sword Health allows us to expand the scope of our services and deliver better care to patients,” said Surgery Hero’s CEO, Dr Matthew Beatty. “Together, we are committed to providing patients with the resources they need to improve their health before surgery and optimise their recovery.”

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Sword’s mission to transform healthcare through AI. By integrating prehabilitation services, Sword is positioned to offer comprehensive support in the UK, from pre-surgery through recovery, expanding its already large global footprint and ensuring high-quality care reaches all members in need.

About Sword Health

As a global leader in AI Care, Sword Health makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, by combining human clinicians and AI. Starting with physical pain, then pelvic health, and now a full platform of solutions, Sword is available through more than 25,000 employers, health plans, and public sector organizations, saving those clients an average of $3 in healthcare costs for every $1 invested in Sword. To date, the company has saved its clients more than $650 million in unnecessary healthcare costs. With a mission to free two billion people from pain, the company has raised more than $300 million from leading venture firms, including Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst. It was most recently valued at $3 billion and won Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Award in the health services category. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com .

About Surgery Hero

Surgery Hero is a digital health company dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative digital solutions. Their flagship product, Surgery Hero, provides comprehensive support for patients undergoing surgery, helping them to prepare, recover, and thrive in their surgical journeys. Learn more at www.surgeryhero.com .

