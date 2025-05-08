Swarm Oncology to present at Bio€quity Europe 2025

London, U.K., May 8 2025, Swarm Oncology Ltd. (“Swarm Oncology” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering novel T cell therapies to achieve long-term remission in patients with advanced solid cancers, today announces that it will be presenting at the 25th annual Bio€quity Europe 2025 Conference, taking place from 12-14 May 2025, in Bruges, Belgium.

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer at Swarm Oncology will deliver the presentation on Novel Immunotherapy for Solid Cancers.

Details of presentation:

Title: Novel Immunotherapy for Solid Cancers

Presenter: Martin Olin

Session: Cancer Track

Session date and time: 14 May 2025, 12:00pm BST / 1:00pm CEST

Session location: Room 4&5 Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre

If you would like to arrange a meeting at the conference, please contact: info@swarmoncology.bio

About Swarm Oncology

Swarm Oncology is developing novel potent T cell therapies which are designed to overcome major shortcomings of immunotherapy approaches with the goal to drive solid cancers to complete remission.

For further information, contact:

Swarm Oncology

info@swarmoncology.bio

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi, Emily Johnson

SwarmOncology@icrhealthcare.com