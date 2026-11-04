Sutro Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the Company’s participation are as follows:

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date/Time: November 11 at 8:00 AM EST

Location: New York, NY

Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium

Date: November 12

Location: New York, NY

UBS Global Biopharma Conference

Fireside Chat Date/Time: November 17 at 10:40 AM GMT

Location: London, UK

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date/Time: November 18 at 1:30 PM GMT

Location: London, UK

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date/Time: December 2 at 1:30 PM EST

Location: New York, NY

Where available, live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. Archived replays will remain available for at least 30 days following each event.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro’s cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what’s possible in cancer therapy. The Company’s pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies.

For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit www.sutrobio.com .

Investor Contact

Emily White

Sutro Biopharma

(650) 823-7681

ewhite@sutrobio.com

Media Contact

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com